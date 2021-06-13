Three Little Falls residents took their opportunity to speak up Monday, about the City Council’s ongoing discussion regarding the next recycling contract.
Jodi Burgardt, Gregg Burgardt and Linda LeMieur spoke in favor of contracting with a local company — either City Sanitary or Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling. City Sanitary holds the current contract, which expires Dec. 31.
At its May 17 meeting, the Council voted 7-1 to table the decision until its June 21 meeting, after city staff brought forward a recommendation to approve Republic Services — a national hauler headquartered in Phoenix — to take over one- and two-unit residential recycling when the city’s current contract expires. Members of the community were unable to voice their opinions at that meeting because the public forum portion was still suspended due to the meetings being held in a hybrid/virtual format.
“Keep business local,” Jodi Burgardt said Monday, speaking on behalf of City Sanitary. “City Sanitary has been a family-run business in Little Falls for over 60 years. We’ve been hauling the city recycling for over 25 years.”
The discussion about awarding the contract has been ongoing since May 3, when the Council had a chance to give input prior to city staff reviewing the four proposals received and offering a recommendation. The proposal from Republic was favorable because it included single-stream collection — meaning residents place all recyclable materials into one rolling container, much like what is used for garbage pickup — and laid out its costs per unit for five years.
After the meeting, more information came to the Council’s attention regarding options that might be on the table with local haulers.
City Sanitary Owner Gregg Burgardt said when his company submitted its proposal, it had only one option for a facility that would accept mixed recyclables. That recycling center is owned by Republic Services, and Burgardt said they quoted him at $185 per ton, three times what he was previously charged.
“After the proposals were submitted, we learned of a second facility that just started, recently, to accept mixed material,” he told the Council, Monday. “The cost to accept our material is about three times lower than Republic’s was to us. They would also guarantee their rate for a year. The great thing is, this facility will return all the glass they receive back to (Employment Enterprises, Inc.) as soon as they’re able to accept it.”
Burgardt added that he has been in discussion with a local company that may begin to accept mixed recycling within the next few years. Though he said it would be a while before anyone knows for sure, in the meantime City Sanitary could offer single-stream right away for $4.75 per customer, per month.
LeMieur said her company could also do single-sort with the bins currently in use at the same price listed in the proposal.
Through the request for proposal (RFP) process, the Council is unable to take any information received after the proposals were submitted into account while making a decision.
City Attorney Alissa Harrington told the Council at its May 17 meeting that it basically had three options. It could reject all of the proposals and start the whole process over. That would allow the Council to approve and send out a new RFP which specified other criteria not included in the original request. The other two options were to accept one of the four proposals or to table the decision.
“This is why we ask you to reject all proposals and extend the current contract two years,” Gregg Burgardt said. “This would give local haulers the time needed to explore that possibility (of a local facility).”
LeMieur said EEI would also be part of the equation with Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling. EEI has already told her it would be willing to take recycling, she told the Council.
With that, she echoed sentiment offered by each of the three individuals who spoke about keeping the money local. She also pointed out various organizations and events the business supports.
“Those dollars would continue to circulate in our community,” LeMieur said. “... We were born and raised here, we live here, buy groceries, buy our fuel, we pay real estate taxes on our home and our shop. Our employees live here. That money circulates over and over in our community.”
Jodi Burgardt said City Sanitary does everything from purchase fuel to use local companies for its vehicles, business, personal and medical insurance.
“While we are just one business, we certainly do provide an impact with the amount of money we spend locally,” she said. “We consistently donate to local organizations.”
She speculated that going with a national hauler would have a “domino effect” for many businesses in town, and asked the Council to consider the impact on the community as a whole.
LeMieur also urged the Council to give the topic more thought and discussion before choosing a national hauler.
“I would like this to stay local, as the big guy will take the money and run,” she said. “No real estate taxes, no employees, no donations; it’s just $12,000 a month leaving Little Falls and everything else that goes with that.”
The Council is expected to make a decision as to how it plans to proceed during its next meeting, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17. That could mean choosing any of the four haulers who have already submitted a proposal, or rejecting them all and starting over.
“As I see it, you have two choices,” Gregg Burgardt said. “First, you can reject all proposals and extend the current contract for two years. This option keeps jobs and revenue local, and keeps EEI involved. Or, you can award the contract to Republic. This option takes local jobs and revenue away, and EEI ends up with nothing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.