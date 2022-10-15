The Little Falls Flyers football team had their best game of the season, taking down St. Cloud Cathedral, 41-12, Friday, Oct. 14.
The offense and the defense were clicking all game. They scored five total touchdowns, three from the offense and two from the defense.
In the first, Hank LeClair put the Flyers up 7-0, after a successful PAT, on a 9-yard run. The Crusaders answered with a score of their own, but missed the PAT after it was blocked, putting the score 7-6, Flyers.
In the second, the Flyers went up 10-6 after a Gabe Shanoff 36-yard field goal. On the Crusaders’ ensuing drive, the Flyers’ Joey Welinski stepped in front of a pass and took it the distance, increasing the lead to 17-6 after a successful PAT.
The Flyers defense forced a quick punt on the Crusaders’ next drive, getting the ball back and scoring once again, with just over a minute left in the half. QB Gavin Anderson found an open Isaac Olson, who scampered 36 yards for another Flyers touchdown. Shanoff’s PAT was good, giving the Flyers’ a huge 24-6 lead.
St. Cloud managed to run down the field and score in the final seconds of the half, on a 3-yard pass. The Flyers’ went into the half holding a 24-12 lead.
The last second TD by St. Cloud didn’t appear to dampen the Flyers’ spirits. They came out of the half right where they left off. Anderson threw his second touchdown pass of the day, completing it to Owen Bode, who ran 33 yards for the score. The PAT made it a 31-12 game.
On the Crusaders’ ensuing drive, the Flyers were able to rip the ball away from the Crusaders. Olson scooped it up and took it all the way for the second defensive touchdown. Shanoff’s PAT made it 38-12.
The Flyers capped off the scoring with a 27-yard field goal by Shanoff to make it 41-12.
The Flyers offense had its best performance of the season, racking up 321 total yards, being pretty even on both the air and the ground, with 139 passing yards and 182 rushing yards.
Anderson had one of his best games of his career, completing 9-of-15 for 139 yards, two TDs and two picks. His favorite target was Beau Thoma, who caught four passes for 33 yards, but it was Bode who led the team in receiving yards, with 55 on three catches. Olson’s only catch was the 36-yard touchdown and Morgan Whitford hauled in one catch for 15 yards.
LeClair had his best game of the season, rushing for 122 yards on nine carries, his most on the ground since week two. LeClair averaged 13.6 yards per carry and scored once. Whitford rushed for 49 yards on 14 carries.
Defensively, the Flyers held the Crusaders to 230 yards, forced six turnovers, five picks and a fumble, and held them to 5-for-14 on third down and 2-for-5 on fourth down. Eddie Sobiech and Bode had two interceptions each and Welinski had the pick-six.
The win gives the Flyers a 2-5 record on the year. They hope to ride their momentum into next week as they host Milaca, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
