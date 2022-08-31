beth

Little Falls’ Beth Ahlin holding the ball from her 50th win.

The Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers girls tennis teams competed in the Pequot Lakes Triangular, Wednesday, Aug. 24. Little Falls came out with the win over Pierz but lost to Pequot Lakes. Pierz lost both matches.

The Flyers won, 5-2, over the Pioneers, winning every singles match up. Beth Ahlin picked up her 50th win against the Pioneers, as she defeated Alex Thielen in matches of 6-2 and 6-1.

