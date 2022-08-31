The Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers girls tennis teams competed in the Pequot Lakes Triangular, Wednesday, Aug. 24. Little Falls came out with the win over Pierz but lost to Pequot Lakes. Pierz lost both matches.
The Flyers won, 5-2, over the Pioneers, winning every singles match up. Beth Ahlin picked up her 50th win against the Pioneers, as she defeated Alex Thielen in matches of 6-2 and 6-1.
Little Falls’ Tori Gottwalt faced Pierz’s Olivia Thielen, with Thielen getting the first win, 7-5. Gottwalt won set two after a 6-0 match and won the third 10-4.
Claire Kimman defeated Lily Poser with two 6-1 matches and Elise Ballou defeated Evalie Gall in 6-3 and 6-1 matches.
The Flyers took four points from the singles. The Pioneers took two points in the doubles. The Pioneers’ duo of Kenna Otte and Britney Schommer defeated the Flyers’ duo of Ashley Hagen and Julia Vetsch in games of 7-6 and 6-4.
Pierz’s Madelyn Kessler and Cam Herold won their match against Alexis Nelson and Brooke Litke. The Pierz duo won with games of 6-4 and 10-5.
The Flyers’ Jenna Athman and Hailey McDuffee won their match up against Pierz’s Marissa Otremba and Abby Virnig, with scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
The Flyers played Pequot Lakes, falling 5-2 to the Patriots. The Flyers were swept in the singles, losing all four matches.
They won two matches in the doubles, with Ahlin and Hagen teaming up to get wins of 6-3 and 6-2 over Pequot Lakes’ Kelbee Lampi and Aubrey Wiczek.
Athman and McDuffee got the other win, with them winning in the third set 10-1.
The Pioneers’ luck didn’t get better after the loss to the Flyers. They also lost to Pequot Lakes, being shut out 7-0.
In the singles, Schommer won her first match 6-4, but lost the next two, 7-6 and 7-1.
Otte battled it out against the Patriots’ Allyson Yah, but lost 6-4 and 6-3.
The duo of Herold and Kessler put up quite the fight against the Patriots, but came up short in matches of 6-3 and 7-5.
