Danielle Schirmers in the 100 meter hurdles in the Class AA State Meet, June 9.

Danielle Schirmers and Wyatt Baum represented the Little Falls Flyers in the Class AA State Meet, June 9.

Schirmers finished the 100 meter hurdle prelims in fourth, with a time of 15.39. She qualified for the finals where the senior athlete ran a 15.65, to take fourth overall.

Schirmers also took eighth place in the pole vault. She finished clearing a height of 9’ 6”.

In her final year, Schirmers competed in many events. She provided the Flyers with star quality athleticism in the 100 and 300 hurdles, the shot put and the pole vault.

Her fastest time in the 100 hurdles came in the Section 8AA Meet, where she ran a 15.27. Her fastest 300 hurdle time was in the Section 8 AA True Team Meet, where she finished in 49.76.

Her best performance in the pole vault came in that same True Team Meet, where she cleared 10’ 3”.

In the shot put, her best throw came in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet, where she threw for 32’ 8”.

Baum ran the 800 prelims, finishing in 15th, with a time of 2:02.38. The junior mid-distance runner missed out on the finals but still proudly repped the Flyers logo.

Baum ran several events for the Flyers, mainly the 400 and 800 meter runs, but also in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Wyatt Baum running the 800 meter in the Class AA State Meet, June 9.

Baum ran his fastest 800 time at the Section 8AA Championship Meet, where he finished in 2:01.49.

His fastest 400 time this year was at the Granite Ridge Quad, where he ran in 54.54.

The Flyers have a big hole to fill with Schirmers graduating, but they will be well-equipped to deal with it. They still have may returning athletes, like Baum, who give their all for the Flyers.

