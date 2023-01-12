The Little Falls Flyers girls basketball season hasn’t gone the way they hoped as they dropped to 2-5 after losing 56-46 to Milaca, Thursday, Jan. 5.

Kendal Swantek finished with 13 points, hitting 4-of-7 from inside the arc and 5-of-9 from the free throw line. Defensively, she led the team with four steals and had two assists and two rebounds.

