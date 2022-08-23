joe
Little Falls Flyers’ Head Coach Joe Bartos talked to his team after practice.

The Little Falls Flyers football team is coming off a tough 2021-22 season, but Head Coach Joe Bartos and his staff are primed to have a resurgence this season.

“We told (the team) that they are gonna have to work harder than they’ve ever worked in their lives if we are gonna have a successful football program,” Bartos said.

DB Trent Roden broke up a pass intended for Bobby Toure during 1-on-1 drills.

