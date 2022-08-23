The Little Falls Flyers football team is coming off a tough 2021-22 season, but Head Coach Joe Bartos and his staff are primed to have a resurgence this season.
“We told (the team) that they are gonna have to work harder than they’ve ever worked in their lives if we are gonna have a successful football program,” Bartos said.
One thing Bartos praised last year’s team on was their ability to improve and be better each week. Adding that to the number of returning players to this year’s Flyers team, a team that has a lot of depth, especially in the front lines, Little Falls could surprise a lot of teams. Bartos is excited to see what his players can do and which players will surprise him.
“Football is always intense but we are gonna condition during practice, we’re gonna run around, hooting and hollering,” Bartos said. “We told the kids that we aren’t angry, we’re just excited, we’re just football coaches and hooting and hollering is what we do.”
The Flyers seemed to feed off the coaches’ high energy during practices. The players took their name to heart, flying around the practice field, running to the football, even if it was on the opposite side of the field. Pursuing the football is something the coaches are instilling in the team this year.
“We’ve told the kids, as we look at the overall structure of the season, why do we push so hard during practice?” Bartos said. “And that’s because we want practice to be more difficult than the games. We want these first two weeks of football to be physically and mentally taxing to set ourselves up for success throughout the entire football season.”
