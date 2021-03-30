Little Falls figure skaters ready to take the ice

With a passion for ice, dance and creativity, the figure skaters with the Winter Wonderland Figure Skating Club in Little Falls are getting ready for their annual ice show. About 75 skaters will perform at the show, which will be held Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at the Exchange Arena in Little Falls.
Normally the show is presented to the public with tickets sold at the door. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s tickets will be limited to members of the skaters’ families, Jennifer Hagen, co-treasurer at the club, said that while the community won’t be able to attend like in other years, the show will be livestreamed by Flyer Media Productions. A link will be posted on the club’s Facebook page before the show, she said.
This year’s show theme is #worldofhearts and includes more than 20 performances from a variety of skaters, including several soloists.
One soloist who will be showcasing her talents is Ashley Hagen, a 10th grade student at Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS). She recently passed the U.S. Figure Skating levels of intermediate for Moves in the Field and Juvenile for Free Skate levels at the Fergus Falls Ice Arena, where skaters from all across the United States participated.
Jennifer, who is Ashley’s mom, said her daughter is working toward becoming a gold level skater before she graduated. Passing all of the U.S. Figure Skating test levels is required. At this time, Ashley has the levels of novice, junior and senior left to achieve, Jennifer said.
“Athletes may move at their own pace for each test, but when also competing, the athlete weighs the fact that the competition becomes a little tougher with each advancement,” Jennifer said.
One example is when advancing from the juvenile free skate level, an axel is required. Once the skater moves onto the intermediate level, he or she is required to perform a double jump, Jennifer said.
Figure skaters Hailey Shequen,16, Alexa Thompson, 13, and Alexa Feske, 12, are looking forward to the show. They, like the others, have practiced hard since October 2020 and continue to strive to be the best they can be. In a non-pandemic season, they all usually compete, as well.
Shequen, a 10th grade student at LFCHS, has been skating for nine years. It wasn’t always a given for her, but once she discovered the sport, she knew it was what she wanted to do.
Shequen said that throughout her elementary years, she tried out a variety of sports, such as basketball, tennis and gymnastics, in search of finding something she really liked.
“Then I tried figure skating and it just stuck. It felt natural, like I was supposed to be on the ice. I fell in love immediately with it,” she said.
Thompson, an eighth grade student at LFCHS, has been skating for seven years. Her introduction to figure skating was seeing a flyer about it and figured it would be fun to try it out.
“I have loved it ever since,” she said.
Feske, a sixth grade student at Albany Area Middle School in Albany, started skating 11 years ago. In many ways, figure skating has always been a part of her life.
Looking back, Feske said she isn’t quite sure how she ended up in the Winter Wonderland Figure Skating Club. On the other hand, her mom, Lisa Stang, who is also a coach, had once coached in Little Falls. After coaching in St. Cloud for a while, her mom then returned to coaching in Little Falls once again, Feske said.
Over the years, Thompson, Feske and Shequen have made many friends. As much as they love the sport, they also treasure the time they have together. Supporting one another in each person’s individual journey, struggles and triumphs, they are much like a family, they said.
“I love how all the girls get along and have fun together,” Shequen said.
Many of the skaters remain friends during the off season, as well.
Besides ice skating herself, Shequen enjoys coaching the younger skaters and helping them improve. Figure skating is a passion they share.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Because the Winter Wonderland Figure Skating Club only has access to the ice at the Exchange Arena on Sundays and Mondays, several skaters travel to ice arenas in other cities, such as St. Cloud and St. Paul, to practice. Some travel more than others, but in the long run, the sacrifice is worth it.
“It would be cool if we could do it here in Little Falls, but we can’t, so traveling to other places is OK,” Thompson said.
Looking forward to the show, Feske, Thompson and Shequen are thrilled to finally be able to perform again despite that the show won’t be like it normally would be, such as concessions, flowerstand and more.
“I’m just happy to skate,” Shequen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.