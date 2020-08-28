To the Editor:
Hat’s off to the Little Falls FFA chapter for the wonderful event they hosted to celebrate 90 years of their charter. The members carried on the FFA tradition of leadership and organization in the planning and presentation of Sunday’s open house.
The chapter has a long history of accomplishments. Numerous members have received the State Farmer Degree and four members of the local chapter have achieved the highest honor in FFA, the American Farmer Degree. They include: William C. Gablenz (1942), Irvin Lust (1962), Jan Lust (1974) and Paul J. Keehr (1975). Members have gone on to contribute to their workplaces and communities, both in agriculture and non-agricultural pursuits.
These achievements, recognitions and accomplishments would not have happened without the guidance and dedication of the many chapter advisers including, Louis Jelinski, adviser during my membership and current advisers, Beth Berlin and Kim Czech. Their efforts are appreciated.
Undoubtedly, the current members will achieve their own successes in the future and the long tradition of the Little Falls FFA Chapter will continue, providing leadership and opportunities that will promote achievements and positive outcomes.
— Jan (Rudolph) Lust, first female member of the Little Falls FFA Chapter, Little Falls
