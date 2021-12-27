Little Falls FFA members have a blast at National FFA Convention

Traveling to Indianapolis, Ind. to attend the National FFA Convention, from Oct. 26-30, was an adventure several of the Little Falls FFA members were more than ready for. They had heard about the event, but to experience it themselves — that was a whole different ball game they said.
The group, which consisted of six FFA members — President Lauren Wiherski, Reporter Madison Westerman, Zachary LeBlanc, Vice President Katie Schultz, Alicia Holtz and Gabi Molitor, along with FFA Advisers Kim Czech and Matt Petrowitz made the trip to Indianapolis, Indiana.
Schultz said traveling with the others was a lot of fun. It was also a new experience for her to see the bigger cities. Having grown up on a small cattle farm in rural Minnesota, it gave her a glimpse into a whole different world.
“It was a lot of new things for me. It was so weird to see the big cities. Everything was like a maze,” she said.
One thing all of the FFA adventurers agree on is that seeing about 50,000 other FFA members at the convention’s opening ceremony made them all feel like they were a part of something much bigger.
Schultz, who is currently a junior at the Little Falls Community High School, said she joined FFA when she was in eighth grade. Her brothers and sisters, as well as other family members, had been a part of FFA, so it was only natural for her to follow in their footsteps. Besides, there was something special about it, too, she said.
There are many things she likes about FFA. Besides making new friends and having fun experiences, Schultz said she has learned a lot in FFA that she has no doubt will benefit her later in life.
Besides learning organizational skills and how to communicate with others, speaking in front of others is not as frightening to her as it once was, she said.
Once the group arrived to their hotel in Indianapolis, they settled into their rooms. While the female members shared a room, LeBlanc, as the only male FFA member, had a room to himself. One thing the girls quickly figured out, Schultz said, was that some are morning people, others not so much.
The hotel they stayed at had 21 floors. Riding the elevator to and from the 15th floor was a unique experience for all of them as the elevators had glass walls.
“When you looked up, people on the top floor looked like ants,” Schultz said.
One fun experience the group had while they were in Indianapolis was to try to get out of an escape room.
“It was a lot of fun. I’ve been to one before, but it was the first time for many people. It was fun as a big people of people to try to work it out and get out of the escape room,” Wiherski said.
The escape room the FFA members were in featured the story of a bank heist. Belonging to a gang in the roaring 1920s, the objective was for the members to crack the safe and steal six gold bars a bank had recently received before the cops arrived.
“We were super close. We worked pretty well together and we had so much fun,” Wiherski said.
Westerman, a junior at the Little Falls Community High School, said she joined FFA when she was in eighth grade. In many ways it was her parents who kind of pushed her toward making the leap. Looking back, she is glad she did.
Another fun experience the members had while they were at the convention was to play the different challenges and games. It encouraged everyone to interact with one another, to communicate and to learn new things.
One of the games involved taking selfie photos with the back of FFA jackets of members from different states. As some had long hair, they had to ask them to move it to the side so they could snap a photo, they said.
The Little Falls group members also decided to create their own little scavenger hunts. One was to take a photo of a live animal. Another challenge was to take a photo of the one with the best mullet.
One of the days, the FFA members rented electric scooters to ride around on in the city.
Eating was a challenge for most of the time. Because of the large amount of people attending the convention, any fast food place or restaurant were full of people. It wasn’t unusual for them to have to wait in line for 45 minutes just to get a meal at McDonald’s they said.
While fast food can be quite enjoyable at times, LeBlanc said he was sick of it after they had pretty much consumed it for a week.
During the convention, the FFA members learned about different topics in breakout rooms from various leaders. Another fun experience was also attending a concert of Alex Miller, who had won the FFA talent contest in the previous years and also participated in American Idol. But what really impressed them was when he and his band all put on their FFA coats as all of them had been involved in FFA, as well.
“That was really cool to see,” Schultz said.
Back in Minnesota, LeBlanc encourages people to join FFA.
“It’s a really good club. Not just because of the activities, but even just to get to know people,” he said.
While many people may believe that one has to have farming experience or live on a farm to join the club, LeBlanc said no experience is needed.
