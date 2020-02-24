Little Falls FFA celebrates 90 years

This year, the Little Falls FFA Chapter is celebrating 90 years of presence in the community. It is a big deal, said Reporter Katie Schultz, as the Little Falls FFA Chapter is one of the original 22 chapters that were chartered in Minnesota in 1930.
“It was the first time the state had a charter,” she said.
Back then, only males were allowed to join. Females weren’t permitted to participate in FFA until 1969.
“They wouldn’t let girls in, so we just celebrated 50 years that women could join,” said FFA Adviser Beth Berlin.
Since the first 22 chapters were chartered, only a few remain. Some lost their charter and their programs are gone. Others merged with other chapters in order to remain. Being an original chapter that survived the changing times is something the members and the advisers are proud of.
“We are super stoked that we are one of those originals, of those 22,” Berlin said.
However, 12 years ago, the future for the Little Falls FFA looked bleak. As the ag teacher position was cut, ag teacher Margie Brutscher, who was also the FFA adviser at the time, left. Rather than to see the program be lost, one mom, Kim Czech, decided to keep it going.
“I want to highlight that if it wasn’t for Kim Czech this chapter would be gone. She gets a lot of credit for stepping up to the plate when no one else was,” Berlin said.
Since then Czech has continued to devote her time and knowledge to keep the Little Falls FFA chapter going. She’s also a paraprofessional at the school.
“My daughter, Natalie, was involved in FFA and I didn’t want to see the program go to waste,” Czech said.
The FFA program and the chapter were also close to her heart as Czech was a member of the Little Falls FFA during her high school years.
The Little Falls FFA also has a rich history of success. Besides the many life skills, such as communication, organization and public speaking, members learn and benefit from throughout their lives, Edward Slettom, who was once the FFA president at the Little Falls Chapter, went on to serve as the state FFA president in 1939.
Raised on a farm near Little Falls, he was one of six children. He served in the Armed Forces World War II European Theatre in the 365th Medical Battalion and later, after the war, worked as a Rice County agricultural Extension agent from 1945-1951.
One of Slettom’s greatest accomplishments that would make any FFA chapter proud is that in 1951, he was asked to serve as deputy commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Berlin said.
His FFA jacket from his time with Little Falls FFA hangs in the school’s ag department.
While the number of FFA members change from year to year, Berlin said that at one point in history, the chapter had nearly 100 members. Today, it has 38, she said.
Katie, Vice President Gracie Schultz and President Sadie Sue Houdek said they joined FFA because of their relatives’ past FFA experiences.
“I really enjoy the whole atmosphere. It’s always happy and it’s good leadership,” Katie said.
For Secretary Jaycee Hegg, it was the desire to learn more about livestock judging that intrigued her to join FFA. Although she already competes in horse judging through the Morrison County Hoofbeats 4-H Club, Hegg said she wants to start showing livestock since her family has some cattle she can use.
“I like the learning experience and opportunities we have in FFA to expand our knowledge and experience, even outside of farming and animals,” she said.
Treasurer Nicholas Popp joined FFA last year since both his dad and sister were members once. But the decision not to wait to get involved in different activities, he attributes to a friend.
“She wasn’t involved in FFA, but she didn’t join theater until 11th grade and she loved it and regretted that she didn’t join sooner. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have joined as soon as I did,” he said.
Berlin said a lot of work goes into being an officer — planning the monthly meetings, determining how to proceed with different events and stepping up when there aren’t anyone else to handle certain tasks.
“The officers do a lot behind the scenes the members don’t see,” she said.
In celebration of the chapter’s 90th anniversary, the Little Falls FFA Chapter will host a Farm Expo, Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Little Falls Community High School commons.
A lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the movie, “Silo” will be featured in the high school auditorium to raise awareness of the dangers of grain entrapment.
Past members of the Little Falls FFA are asked to contact the chapter by emailing ffa@isd482.org or calling (320) 616-2308 before the Farm Expo event to share their memory of being a part of FFA.
