The Little Falls FFA Chapter, with 40 members from grade 7 to 12, is hosting an open house Aug. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in celebration of its 90th anniversary as an organization.
Chapter Vice President Katie Schultz, a sophomore who’s been in FFA for two years, said the open house will have memorabilia from the 90 years of chapter activity, dating back to 1930. Current and past members as well as FFA supporters are all welcome to mingle, reminisce and participate in surprise activities at the event. A light lunch will also be served for free.
Katie’s sister, Gracie, is the president of the FFA chapter and a senior in high school. Gracie has been in FFA since the ninth grade and has also served as the vice president. Her job is to keep the members working well together and representing the group as a whole, she said.
“We’ve been planning this since last December because we wanted to have it in March, but it was canceled because of everything that’s going on. It’s been quite a challenge rescheduling so we hope we get a good turn out,” she said.
There will be seating in and outdoors so everyone can properly socially distance while still enjoying the event, Gracie said. Another scheduling hiccup handled by the group was the showing of the film “Silo,” a farm safety film about a teen who fell into a grain bin. The film will show for one night only, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Long Prairie Drive-in Theatre, for just $5 a car, Gracie said.
Both Katie and Gracie, with a family full of FFA members, have put their hearts into the organization. In her role as vice president, Katie assists Gracie, the president, and helps run events like the pancake breakfast and the highway cleanup committee.
The pancake breakfast, held each February is a great source of fundraising for the group, they said.
“We were able to have it this year and it was a really good success. We actually had more people come than we’ve ever had,” Gracie said.
Any funding is used so the Little Falls FFA chapter can hold events and pay for travel and hotel expenses when competing. The organization helps members grow and prepares members for leadership and career success through agricultural education. Nationwide, FFA has more than 700,000 student members across 8,612 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Members show their skills in fish and wildlife, ag mechanics, talent, crops, dairy, milk evaluation, livestock and more.
“Each member can choose things, then you can put teams together in the chapter and compete at the regional level and then if you qualify you go to state and then if you make it in state you can go to nationals so that’s really cool,” Katie said.
Gracie and Katie work hand in hand with chapter secretary Lauren Wiherski, a sophomore who has been in FFA for one year. Wiherski said if there’s paperwork for filing, that she’s on it. She sits in on meetings to document all of the chapter’s business, writes committee reports and keeps everyone up to date on FFA business.
At the open house, taking place in the Agriculture Department in the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS), Wiherski asked that attendees park in the staff or hockey arena parking lot for ease of access.
LFCHS Ag Teacher Beth Berlin said all people entering the building will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
If anybody has memories they would like to share in the form of a photo or other memorabilia at the open house, they can email ffa@isd482.org or call (320) 616-2308.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.