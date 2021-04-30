The Little Falls Farmers Market is making strides to become a more attainable option for everyone.
Through a partnership with Morrison County University of Minnesota Extension, the Farmers Market will be able to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments via EBT cards, beginning in 2021. SNAP provides benefits to low-income individuals and families.
Birdie Pederson, treasurer of the Little Falls Farmers Market, and U of M SNAP Education Coordinator Samantha Barron, worked together on applying for and setting up the market’s ability to take payments through EBT cards. The equipment needed to accept the benefits was provided to the Farmers Market free of charge from the state of Minnesota.
“This really just opens up the market to the whole community,” Barron said. “Those who are SNAP-eligible or low-income could shop there before, but now they’re able to use their SNAP benefits that they receive every month at the market.”
It is not the only addition to the market this year designed to increase accessibility. Pederson was also able to secure a $1,000 grant from Compeer Financial. Half of that will go to providing $2 Power of Produce (POP) Club tokens to children ages 4 - 12.
Once per week, the children who are part of the POP Club — which they can inquire about at the market — will receive a $2 token to purchase fruits, vegetables or starter plants.
“The way that works, we’re trying to encourage kids to eat more fruits and vegetables,” Barron said. “But then also, ideally, kids are coming with their parents, and kids get their free $2 tokens and maybe parents spend some of their own money to buy local, fresh fruits and vegetables.”
The other $500 from the Compeer Financial Grant will go toward transportation from the market via Tri-CAP. If seniors, low-income residents or anyone who wishes to shop at the market uses Tri-CAP to get there, funding from the grant will help the market provide a token to pay for their return trip.
In the end, it’s all about making sure the market is accessible to everyone.
“So, we’re opening up transportation barriers, we’re opening up income barriers to be totally community-friendly and support our community,” Pederson said.
The market, which is open from 7 a.m. - noon Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning May 1, will begin accepting SNAP benefits on May 8. It is located in the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club of Little Falls, 509 Broadway West.
Once the market is in full swing this summer, perhaps sometime in June, Barron also plans to host Farmers Market Tours for SNAP-eligible residents. The aim of the tours is to help that population get more familiar with the market and how they can use their EBT cards to shop locally.
Through the tours, Barron also said she encourages participants to engage with vendors and ask plenty of questions about their wares.
“Our vendors are also very helpful to our customers,” Pederson said. “Whether it’s educating on the garden or growing the plants, or also preparing the produce; one of our vendors is a master gardener. We are very much into education.”
A small grant will provide $10 to shop at the market for anyone who participates in one of the tours.
According to 2017 statistics, 11.4% of the population, or about 3,711 people, in Morrison County were considered to be living in poverty. According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, in 2019, Morrison County ranked in the lower 25-50% of Minnesota counties in health outcomes and was in the bottom 25% in terms of health factors, making it one of the least healthy counties in the state.
The same study states the adult obesity rate in Morrison County was 30%, only one percentage point higher than the state average. Food insecurity, however, was at 10% in Morrison County compared to 8% statewide. Limited access to healthy foods was 10% for the county, 4% higher than the state.
“My focus is on health and nutrition needs, so anything around healthy eating, physical activity, I do try to focus my projects around that,” Barron said. “Being able to work with the Farmers Market and make them, like Birdie already said, more open and accessible to the low-income population, that’s one of our bigger projects.
“It’s focusing on — as a SNAP educator — that SNAP audience, because they are the ones that usually have the income barrier or unfortunate sort of restrictions,” she continued. “Whether it’s income, transportation, all those other things that kind of prevent them from, maybe, some healthier eating options.”
The POP Club, for which the actual tokens were provided by a Thrivent Action Grant with assistance from Morrison County Public Health, is a way to get children started in those healthy eating habits early. It will also help them get acquainted with the Farmers Market and all it has to offer.
As the program gets built up, Barron said she may also try to incorporate some extra incentives to take part in the POP Club. Those could include activities such as a scavenger hunt through the Farmers Market before kids pick up their tokens to go shopping.
“One of the goals of POP is to encourage healthy eating for the kids and also to provide an incentive for the community,” Pederson said. “If the kids can get their parents to come to the market, we’re promoting healthier eating for the community, also.”
Early in the season, Pederson baked goods, crafts and sewing goods are commonly found at the market. As the season progresses and more produce comes into season, so does the variety available at the market. Typically, she said July and August are the busiest months with the most options.
She added that the market saw an increase in customers during the summer of 2020. She guessed this was likely due to the outdoor setting and people feeling more comfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic as opposed to having to go indoors to pick out their produce elsewhere.
Ultimately, both Pederson and Barron hope the addition of EBT card readers, incentives for children to shop and possibly removing some transportation barriers will help make anyone in the community feel welcome at the Little Falls Farmers Market.
“It makes us community-friendly,” Pederson said. “We are open to everybody.”
“It will be great to really open this up and promote it to all those that are in need of — or even want — those healthier, local food resources,” Barron added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.