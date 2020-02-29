Little Falls farmer raises awareness about growth hormones in cattle

Valuing their time and resources as well as recognizing the direction agriculture is heading today, efficiency is at the forefront for many farmers. It is no different for Clint Kathrein, who with his wife, Roxane, owns Kathrein Charolais in Little Falls.
While there are a number of steps farmers can take to become more efficient, one that has been weighing heavily on Kathrein’s heart is hormone growth in cattle.
As nearly 31 million acres of agricultural land has been lost to urban sprawl over the last 20 years, the population continues to grow.
“It comes to about three acres per minute that we are losing. As our world population is getting bigger, our farmland is getting smaller. We have to produce food whether it be greens or protein based meat. We have to be more efficient on the land we have,” he said.
However, over the years there has been a push for natural beef that
contains no growth hormones or antibiotics. It has also become a large marketing tactic that allows companies to charge more for the product. However, there is no such thing as hormone-free beef as hormones are naturally occurring, he said.
From talking with different people, Kathrein has noticed that people may not always know what implanting growth hormones and giving antibiotics entails and means. Because of the widely large misconception surrounding the practices, he seeks to raise awareness and from there, let people make up their own mind, he said.
Kathrein said it was his own curiosity that led him to research the topic and read scientific reports and findings released by credible sources, including the Oklahoma State University Extension.
There are six different types of hormones that are approved for use in beef production — testosterone, estradiol (estrogen), progesterone, melengestrol acetate, trenbolone acetate and zeranol.
The first three are considered natural hormones, whereas trenbolone acetate and melengestrol acetate are synthetic and zeranol is plant based. All have been scientifically proven to be safe for consumers and are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he said.
When speaking about growth hormones, Kathrein likes to zero in on one that most people are familiar with — estrogen. Like testosterone and progesterone, estrogen occurs naturally in animals, plants and humans. The amount that is implanted is also very small in comparison to the amounts of estrogen people produce daily.
An adult male produces about 136,000 nanograms per day, an adult woman 513,000, a pregnant woman 18 million, and a prepuberal teen, 41,000 nanograms per day. An eight-ounce serving of hormone implanted beef contains about three nanograms whereas two nanograms occurs naturally. One nanogram is one billionth of a gram.
“It is blown out of proportion about growth hormones in the meat. At three nanograms of estrogen in an eight-ounce serving of meat, that’s really not worth even talking about when a birth control pill is 50,000 nanograms,” he said.
Kathrein said that in order for an adult woman to reach the amount of estrogen she produces naturally every day, through consumption of hormone-implanted beef, she would need to eat 95 head of cattle per day to get the same amount.
Estrogenic activity is also found in other food items. Per every 500 grams, in defatted soy flour, there are 755 million nanograms of estrogen, 113.5 million in tofu, 900,000 in pinto beans, 300,000 in white bread, 100,000 in peanuts, 555 in eggs, 310 in butter and 32 in milk.
One relatively common concern about hormones being used in beef is related to developing cancer or early puberty in children.
“Exposure to high levels of hormones through implanted beef has never been implicated in early puberty in young girls although factors such as height, weight, diet, exercise and family history have,” said Iowa State University Extension Beef Specialist Dan Loy in a report.
In addition, Loy said that the human hormone supplement diethylstilbesterol (DES) was found to be carcinogenic in the 1970s and that small doses of DES had been used for cattle to promote growth. However, DES was banned in 1979 from being used in cattle.
The hormone growth implant is a pellet that is as small as the top of a regular pen and about one inch long. It is inserted under the skin on the back of the ear with a long needle and is a very quick procedure.
“The implant is put into a part of the animal you are never going to use as when you slaughter an animal, you throw away the ears,” Kathrein said.
The hormones are released slowly over time into the bloodstream and by the time the animal is harvested, any residue from the implant is long gone.
Kathrein said when an animal becomes sick and needs medication, such as antibiotics, he will make sure that medication is administered to the animal. Animal welfare is at the forefront to him.
He is also not worried that any residue will remain by the time the meat is harvested as there is a mandatory waiting period to allow any drugs to leave the animal’s system. The meat is tested at the packer plant to ensure no residue is left.
“I wouldn’t sell anything that I also wouldn’t feed to my kids,” he said.
In addition, some packers have their own regulations in place, such as Tyson, who won’t accept any steers, pigs or other animals from a farmer who isn’t certified in quality assurance in the specific type of animal they produce, including beef. The certificate has to be renewed every three years through more training.
Kathrein said there is a misconception among some consumers that farmers are eager to use antibiotics and too much of it, but the reality is that most producers prefer not to use it at all. After all, antibiotics are expensive and it is another cost they will avoid if they don’t have to.
“What I like to tell people is: Would you rather eat meat where an animal was sick and somebody treated it and got it better and now it’s healthy, then, after the time period for it to leave its system is healthy when it’s harvested?” said Kathrein. “Or would you rather have an animal who has been sick its whole life and nobody ever did anything to get it better, then slaughtered it and it has none of those drugs in it, but who knows what’s in it because it was sick?”
Kathrein said that once in a great while there may be a producer who attempts to bypass the waiting period regulations and sell their meat early. However, the majority of them get caught when the packer tests the tissue sample and finds residue. The consequence is a price most farmers cannot afford to pay. They stand to lose way more than they gain.
“Then they all go back and that person can’t sell it. They also have some type of consequence, so out of all the meat that gets slipped through is less than half a percent. It’s a really small chance for meat to go through and have some kind of antibiotics in it,” he said.
Farmers stand to gain financially by using growth hormones as it can improve the cattle’s daily gain by 21%, a typical return on the investment of $15 per dollar spent. It also improves the feed conversion with 11%. In other words, the cattle grow faster and require less feed to grow.
“We have to be more efficient. We keep losing land and gaining more population,” he said.
