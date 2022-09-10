The Little Falls Flyers football team traveled to take on the Dassel-Cokato Chargers, Friday, Sept. 9. The Flyers lost their second in a row, falling 35-6.
Their lone touchdown came in the first quarter. Hank LeClair scored from nine yards out, putting his team up 6-0 after a failed PAT.
The Chargers put themselves on the board just over a minute later on a six yard TD run. They scored once more in the second, putting themselves up 14-6, on a seven yard TD run.
Entering the second half, the Chargers scored twice more on runs of 64 and 13 to take a 28-6 lead.
In the fourth, the Chargers added one more touchdown of 13 yards to give the game its final score.
The Flyers defense gave up 341 yards of total offense, 294 of them on the ground.
The Flyers defense couldn’t do much outside of their first drive, mustering a total of 197 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per play. Jaxon Janski completed 12 of 23 passes for 84 yards and a pick. He also rushed for 17 yards on four carries. LeClair led his team in rushing, with 68 yards on 18 attempts and a TD. Joey Welinski netted 31 yards on 9 carries. Beau Thoma was the Flyers’ leading receiver, with three receptions of 43 yards. Owen Bode brought down five catches for 29 yards.
The Flyers fall to 0-2 on the year. They hope to grab that first win, Friday, Sept. 16, as they host the 2-0 Princeton Tigers.
