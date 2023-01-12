dance 2
Little Falls’ Chelsea Williams during the Jazz’s performance in Monday’s meet. 

The Little Falls Lindy’s Dance team struggled in their last meet, as both the Jazz and Kick teams came in last among 10 teams in Edina, Saturday, Jan. 7. The Jazz team finished with 250 out of 500 points and the Kick finished with 285 out of 500.

In the skills category, the Jazz team finished earning 47 points out of 100, with 22 points on the technique of the turns and 25 points on the leaps and jumps.

The Little Falls dance team performs their high kick routine during the Pierz meet, Jan. 9. 

