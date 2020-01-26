Little Falls couple celebrates 58 years of blossoming love

It is with an indescribable joy Jay and Dianne Spillum of Little Falls celebrate 58 years of marriage. When they got married Dec. 16, 1961, they didn’t really think about what life would be more than half a century later. They just took it day-by-day and that is how they continue to live their lives.
The two met when Dianne was still a junior at West High School in Minneapolis. He had dropped out from the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D. to attend a radio school in the Twin Cities to learn more about the programming side of broadcasting.
“Four of us guys moved into an apartment upstairs and it was just next door to where she was,” Jay said.
A young lady and curious about the boys, Dianne said she used to watch for them when they took out their trash.
“I would look out the window and said, ‘Mom, I think the garbage needs to go out,’” she said.
Dianne said she wasn’t interested in any of the particular boys, but
it didn’t take long for Jay to take an interest in her. Over time, it became rather common for the two to take strolls, go to church together, watch hockey tournaments and just hang out.
“We didn’t have a lot of money so we did things that didn’t cost anything,” she said.
There wasn’t any big proposal from either of them. Marriage was just something they had talked about and it was just the next step in their journey.
Dianne said she recalls when she told her mom, Helen, that she and Jay wanted to get married, but her mother said no.
“I didn’t tell her about it until April and we wanted to get married in June, so she thought it was too soon. She said, ‘You know, December would be a really nice time to have a wedding,’” Dianne said.
“She thought that by then we would have broken up. She told everybody at the wedding reception that she would be surprised if the marriage lasted longer than a year, But she changed her mind over time,” Jay said.
Shortly after they married, Jay and Dianne moved to Moorhead as he started studying at the Minnesota State University in pursuit of a degree in mathematics and a minor in physical education.
Dianne also became pregnant with their first child, Tanya, and by the time Jay graduated in 1964, she had also given birth to their second child, Betty. At that time, they were renting a basement.
Rather than to delay his job hunt as many students did, Jay started looking for different teaching openings. It eventually led them to Little Falls where he first taught mathematics at the Little Falls Junior High School for eight years and then taught an additional 25 years at the Little Falls Community High School until he retired in 1997.
They later also had four more children, Marnie, Jason, Sara and Julie.
Throughout the years, Dianne was a stay-at-home mom. She also started providing child care for people. Since she and Jay wanted their children to attend college, the money she made from providing child care was given to their children to help pay for their college tuition.
In addition, to supplement their income, Jay had a second job and worked at a gas station for five years.
Looking back at their marriage, Jay and Dianne said it has been a good journey. To them, the secret to having a long and successful marriage is to work at it together.
“You give a little and you take a little,” he said.
As any couple, they’ve encountered a few bumps in the road along the way, but nothing major.
“Mostly we agree on a lot of things. There were a few things we disagreed on,” he said.
While the couple celebrates holidays, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, but celebrating for other occasions, such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, were scarce. But back then, those days were also not as commercialized as they are today. Besides there were other more important things the money could be spent on, she said.
“We didn’t really have any money to do stuff like that,” she said.
However, Jay said he gave her flowers on Valentine’s Day one year. The year their son was born Mother’s Day was celebrated.
“Mother’s Day was a special day then since we had one son after having three girls,” she said.
Through their years of marriage, Jay and Dianne have shared many of the same interests. She even took up golf, but after a few years, her back prevented her from continuing. Now she finds peace and joy in walking and riding her bicycle.
She also volunteers at the Lincoln Elementary School and has done so in the same classroom for the last 16 years. She volunteers at their church, too.
“It gets me out of the house and gives me something to do,” she said.
During the years the children lived at home, each of them were involved in activities, whether it was band, choir or sports.
“We went to everything they participated in,” Jay said.
For many years, Jay coached girls track and swimming as well as golf for a few years. Now he sings in the choir at church, is a member of the Little Falls School Board and also used to sing in a quartet.
Besides enjoying their retirement years, they also enjoy spending time with family, including their 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.