The Little Falls/Morrison County Airport was awarded over $1.5 million, July 21, from the Department of Transportation to construct a 2,855-foot runway to help meet the operational needs of the airport.
Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman said the airport, constructed shortly after the property’s purchase in 1946, has two runways, but neither quite meet Federal Aviation Administration standards
“The main runway is a paved runway and the other is a grass runway. The FAA has wind coverage goals for airports to ensure pilots are able to land in adverse weather conditions. Our main runway has a wind coverage of 92.05%. The FAA goal is 95%,” he said.
The second runway, being grass, is not maintainable during the winter, Kimman said, but the city and county have been working to update it since the mid-1990s.
“With the improved crosswind runway the wind coverage will be improved to 97.57%,” he said.
The airport employs 10 people and sees over 1,200 visitors a year. Flights go to and come from multiple states including Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and more. Kimman said the airport currently has about 22,500 takeoffs and landings each year.
Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, who announced the grant funding, said rebuilding critical infrastructure is essential to communities for employment opportunities and to attract possible entrepreneurship.
“I am grateful that the Department of Transportation listened to my requests and made this key investment in the Little Falls area. I look forward to seeing the completion of this runway, and the economic prosperity that will follow,” Stauber said.
