The Little Falls track team traveled to Sauk Rapids, Saturday, May 6, for a Mega Meet involving 10 teams. In a tough meet with so many teams competing, the odds of placing high in any event were smaller than normal. However, the Flyers came away with one first place victory.
Gabe Shanoff finished first in the triple jump after jumping for 41-00 1/2, setting a new personal record and jumping over a foot farther than all others. His first place helped the Flyers boys take third overall in the meet.
Shanoff cracked the top 10 in the long jump as well, finishing ninth after jumping for 18-05 1/2.
Isaac Olson finished the 200 in the top five, running a personal best time of 23.29, to take fourth place.
Hank LeClair had the fifth fastest time in the 400. He also set a personal record, running the single lap in an impressive 52.73.
Wyatt Baum finished the 800 in second place, running his best time of the season, 2:07.66. He also PRed in the mile, running a 4:41.81, taking fourth place.
In the 3200, Brayden Paulsen and Antonio Becker both finished in the top ten. Paulsen ran a 11:29.44, finishing in seventh and Becker set a season record, running an 11:47.52, taking ninth.
In the 110 hurdles, Grant Stich PRed after crossing the finish line with the fourth fastest time, 17:78. He also finished sixth in the 300 hurdles, setting a PR in that event as well. He finished in 45.21.
The Flyers 4x100 relay team of Isaac Larsen, Mark Hughes, Olson and LeClair finished with the fastest time. They were nearly a full second ahead of the competition, running a 44.69.
In the field events, Ivan Petrich took seventh in the shot put, finishing with a long throw of 42-09, setting a personal record.
The Flyers had two high jumpers in a three way tie for third place. Thomas Knopik and Stich both cleared the bar at a height of 5-08, which was a personal best for Stich.
Hughes nearly took first in the long jump, being just a few inches shy. His jump of 19-09 1/2 did set a personal record for the junior jumper, which placed him in second out of over 20 jumpers.
In the triple jump, Stich wasn’t too far behind Shanoff. Stich jumped his farthest of the season, 39-04 1/2, taking third place.
The girls had a tougher time, finishing ninth. Grace LeClair had a great performance in the 800, taking third after setting a season record of 2:36.85. She also competed in the 1600, where she finished in the top five. LeClair set a PR, running a 5:48.07, taking fourth place overall.
In the 3200, Valerie Tenold and Claire Zupko both crossed the finish line in the top 10. Tenold made it 13:33.71, taking eighth, and Zupko ran her fastest time of the season, 14:12.82, taking 10th.
In the 1100 hurdles, Malae Nolan finished ninth, with a time of 18.35. She also competed in the 300 hurdles, where she finished with her fastest time of the season, 52.69, taking seventh.
In the field events, Sadie LeBlanc finished with the fourth best performance in the shot put, throwing for 31-07 1/2. She also took ninth in the discus, throwing for 85-04.
In the pole vault, Ellise Ballou set her season record, clearing the bar at 8-06, which was good enough to place her seventh overall.
In the triple jump, Jayden Spillum finished in ninth place after traveling for 30-07.
