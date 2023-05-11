gabe

Gabe Shanoff leaps into first place in the triple jump in the meet in Sauk Rapids, May 6. 

The Little Falls track team traveled to Sauk Rapids, Saturday, May 6, for a Mega Meet involving 10 teams. In a tough meet with so many teams competing, the odds of placing high in any event were smaller than normal. However, the Flyers came away with one first place victory.

Gabe Shanoff finished first in the triple jump after jumping for 41-00 1/2, setting a new personal record and jumping over a foot farther than all others. His first place helped the Flyers boys take third overall in the meet.

