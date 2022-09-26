    Thrilled to be back in his hometown, Little Falls, Nathan “Nate” Swenson said he jumped at the opportunity when a new position opened up. He is the new principal at the Little Falls Community Middle School (LFCMS).

    “One of the many things that’s really attractive about coming back is just my ability to get to know the kids better and to be in a relationship with kids. It’s possible here,” he said.

Little Falls Community Middle School principal thrilled to return to his roots

Principal Nate Swenson at the Little Falls Community Middle School in Little Falls strives to make a positive impact on both students and staff.

