Little Falls Community Middle School principal thrilled to return to his roots

Thrilled to be back in his hometown, Little Falls, Nathan “Nate” Swenson said he jumped at the opportunity when a new position opened up. He is the new principal at the Little Falls Community Middle School (LFCMS).
“One of the many things that’s really attractive about coming back is just my ability to get to know the kids better and to be in a relationship with kids. It’s possible here,” he said.
As Swenson left his position as the lead principal at the Central Middle School in Eden Prairie — a school with about 2,000 students, he said it was difficult to really get to know the students because of the large school size. Since LFCMS has about 500 students, Swenson said he anticipates it will be a lot easier to get to know the students. He finds that by getting to know them, the greater positive impact he can have on their lives. The same goes for the adults who are employed in the district, he said.
“I definitely enjoy the kids. Like, you get into education because of kids and being able to change the trajectory of a kid’s life. It happens in school, so that’s the best part of the job,” he said. “The other thing that I would say is I love being able to help adults become better at what they are and what they do.”
Besides making a great difference in the middle school, Swenson sad he likes to help improve the district, as well.
“I want to do my part. Not just to help the middle school be a good school, but I want to do my part to help our system become really good at what it does, to build upon that which has gone really well and get better at the areas that need to be improved,” he said.
Having worked in the Eden Prairie School District for several years, Swenson said the experience has taught him a lot over the years. One of the most significant areas was improving as an instructional leader, he said.
“Learning is never done in this role. You continue to learn a lot and through it, you evolve as a leader and just become better at what you do. That way, when situations arise in a building or there are certain things you need to do, you have a better capacity of doing them well as opposed to experiencing it for the first time,” Swenson said.
One of Swenson’s goals as the principal at the LFCMS is to create a positive and safe environment for students at the school, which includes building on what’s already in place, such as Flyer PRIDE, which consists of Respect, Responsibility, Positive attitude and Safety.
Swenson said Flyer PRIDE is a great philosophy to live by, which he hopes to help the students internalize the concept. Not only in a school setting, but what that means all of the time, he said.
As middle school-aged students may not have fully discovered how to be the best they can be, Swenson believes in having really consistent responses to behaviors that break the rules. In addition, he said, while discipline is important, it is pertinent it is coupled with that of caring adults. The goal, he said, is that hopefully the next time the student encounters a specific situation that landed him or her in trouble, the student will make a better decision.
“A positive culture and safety are just two things that are really important. It also gives parents confidence sending their kids to school, knowing that they will be safe. I want that to be the perception about the middle school; that it is a safe and positive environment for kids to learn,” he said.
While any job presents its own challenges from time to time, Swenson said the largest challenge is social media.
“There might be some good things that come from social media, but I have found it to be largely destructive, especially in the hands of kids, who are still developing their values and beliefs, as well as are figuring out what it means to be able to communicate well with each other,” he said.
One example, Swenson said, is when children grew up in the era before social media became as popular and widely used as it is now, they were either present in a situation or they heard about it later.
“Like, you would see a fight happen in a school and then it was said and done with. Anybody who didn’t see it, didn’t see it. They just heard about it. Now we’re in a world where everything seems to be recorded, so when a traumatic incident of any type happens with kids or with adults, oftentimes its in a recorded format, so you develop this pattern of trauma and we re-traumatize ourselves when we keep watching it. Social media has become this medium that often leads to some very destructive things with kids and it has so many tails,” he said.
Swenson said because many people end up watching an isolated incident that was recorded, social media gives the perception that incidents like it occur daily.
“Because of that, social media is a massive challenge in what we do here. Every single thing that I deal with, there’s almost always an element of social media that’s involved in it,” he said.
In addition, Swenson said, social media can be a powerful tool for misinformation to be spread.
Swenson’s journey into the educational field began in the late 1990s. After he graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1994, he attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth. He graduated in 1999, with a bachelor’s degree in secondary science teaching with a minor in geology.
Swenson continued his studies at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and later graduated with a master’s degree. It was also from there he received his principal license and is currently in the process of completing his superintendent license.
While Swenson doesn’t have any plans to pursue a superintendent position, he said he wanted to have the license if the opportunity to apply would arise.
“I would rather have it as opposed to not having it and then wishing that I did,” he said.
Looking back, Swenson said there are many things that led him to pursue a career in education. Two people who inspired him primarily were his parents, Jon and Marilyn Swenson.
“My dad, who I highly regard, was a teacher for 35 years. My mom was a teacher and a para, so it was something that I knew I wanted to do,” he said.
Because of his familial connection, it was simply also a part of who he was.
Swenson said while he believes teaching is the most noble profession, he felt like he wanted to do more than that. Several of his mentors encouraged him to consider school administration.
“I went down that path and the rest is in the books,” he said.
Swenson’s teaching career began in 1999, when he taught science at Northview Junior High School and later became the dean of students at the Brooklyn Junior High School, both in the Osseo School District.
A year later, Swenson worked as the Robbinsdale Cooper High School as an assistant principal for a year before he became the principal at Maple Grove Junior High School in 2004. Two years later, he returned to Little Falls, where he took on the job as principal at the Little Falls Community Middle School. He remained there until 2014 to join the Central Middle School in Eden Prairie.
When Swenson isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Sarah and their four children, Gavin, Marlo, Grady and Mack. While Gavin is in college, Gavin, Marlo and Grady attend school in the Little Falls School District.
“I know this sounds just like a cliche, but I really do love spending time with my family. My family is really what drives me and gets me up in the morning,” he said.
Besides enjoying walks with Sarah, Swenson also likes to lift weights and participate in high intensity interval training and more, he said.
