Students of the Year

The Little Falls Community Middle School announced its “Students of the Year’ for 2020-21.

They include (from left): Sixth-graders Aiden Rudenick and Elise Laflamme; eighth-graders Marah Zehr and Gavin Anderson and seventh-grader Jake Schneider. Not pictured is seventh-grader Temari Greyblood.

