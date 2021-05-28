Thirteen seniors at Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) in Little Falls signed a letter of intent to attend a post-secondary institution with a focus on becoming a future educator as they want to help and guide students to learn to make a positive impact and change.
The first annual Future Educators Signing Day at LFCHS was sponsored by Education Minnesota-Little Falls.
Pictured are front row (from left): Lindsay Chandler, Ellie Lozier, Chloe Laager, Taylor Jordan and Gabe Hirsch. Back row: Education Minnesota - Little Falls representative John Morgan, Abigail Sackett, Sebastian Louks, Gracie Schultz, Brooklyn Wuellner, Leah Josephson, Maria Wolters, Joleye Kuebelbeck and Education Minnesota - Little Falls representative Mike Kaluza.
