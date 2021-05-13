Little Falls Community High School recognized 2021 award winners at its Senior Activities Awards Program.
Taylor Jordan and Gabriel Nagel were named the female and male Athletes of the Year.
Other award winners included:
• MSHSL AAA Awards — Abigail Borash and Aidan Hagen;
• Three Sport Athlete Awards — Breanna Barchus, Madeline Dahlberg, Taylor Jordan, Samantha Tembreull, Kaylee Zupko, Dane Couture, Luke Kush, Joseph Majerle, Tauer Morrison and Benjamin Rekstad;
• John Philip Sousa Award — Aidan Kaddatz;
• Louis Armstrong Award — Emma Ahlin and Abigail Borash ;
• Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award — Lindsey Chandler and Aidan Hagen;
• National School Choral Award — Emma Ahlin and Michael Oberton;
• Fred Waring Director’s Award — Kerstin Knopik;
• Frederic Chopin Piano Award — Abigail Borash;
• Fine Arts Students of the Year — Emma Ahlin and Michael Oberton;
• Vern & Bunny Zehren Award — Tauer Morrison and Kaylee Zupko;
• U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award — Kerstin Knopik, Dane Couture and Jackson Grant; and
• U.S. Marines Scholastic Excellence Award – Courtney Loeffler and Luke Kush.
