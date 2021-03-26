The Little Falls City Council unanimously approved Sharon Rodning Bash, during a special meeting Monday, to facilitate a day-and-a-half long retreat for members of the Council and city staff, May 5-6.
The retreat was borne out of “OurTown 56345 Little Falls Strategic Framework 2020-2030 Vision for the Decade.” The Council accepted Bash’s final recommendations on the framework in November 2020 after a two-year community listening project.
That process involved nearly 100 narrative surveys, 113 individual interviews, 19 focus groups, three city-wide open house meetings and 408 online surveys with community members. The plan aims to “improve the quality of life for all citizens of Little Falls, and to do so based on the strategic priorities identified ‘as relevant’ by residents.”
“The OurTown work was important to identify pieces of what the community has engaged, and I thought that could be a useful tool to take into the meeting as well, so that we weren’t trying to reinvent or recreate some of the objectives and outcomes that OurTown already had given us in terms of engaging with the community,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “I thought that was a really important aspect of that work.
“This is about — we’re trying to come together and work and understand each other from a Council and staff perspective so that we can really be able to work together on big projects and plans for the future of Little Falls,” he added.
The six strategic priorities identified through the OurTown 56345 project were: Support the next generation; protect our natural resources; reinforce the local economy; practice hospitality and welcome; building on our creative assets; and bolster health and wellness. The next step in the process is to “utilize a clear implementation work plan process that is transparent and clearly marks progress within all key initiatives.”
In preparing for that next step in the process, the Council and staff will get together as a way to identify how they — as key members of city government — can overcome challenges and best work together in working toward those goals.
“In recent years, the City Council has become a more cohesive body than its historic culture of divisiveness, but there remains a need for the Council to assume the governance role of a single, unified body rather than a group of individuals addressing the needs of a specific constituency base,” read Bash’s proposal for facilitation services. “There remains a pattern of some members adopting policy, then blocking implementation due to what is perceived intimidation by a small but vocal group of naysayers. There is the need to establish an understanding of the governance role and set expectations around behaviors as a single governing body.”
As part of the process, Bash asked each individual member of the Council to identify their own strengths and weaknesses within the group. She will then conduct individual meetings with them to go over pre-assessment tools and findings.
“I think the cornerstone of this is coming to have good, deep conversation and understanding about function and how you work together supportively to progress any appropriate agenda,” Bash said.
During the retreat, the two core elements will focus on effective team engagement and the launch of implementation paths for OurTown 56345. Bash, a strategic framework consultant, and Team Effectiveness Coach Rovena Claxton will work through a series of exercises with the group to help it work through challenges it might experience in representing a united front toward the OurTown 56345 vision.
Both Bash and Claxton have about 30 years of professional team-building experience. Their services come at a cost of $2,500 for all consulting, travel costs and materials. Half of that is paid upon the Council’s accepting the proposal, with the other half after successful completion of the program.
During Monday’s special meeting, Mayor Greg Zylka asked if city staff members will be invited to take part in the process. He wanted them to also have a say and a better idea of how their roles within the city will fit into the vision.
Radermacher said during the second day of the retreat, the plan was to bring in city department heads.
Bash asked the Council and city representatives to begin working toward an agenda for the meeting now so the relatively short retreat does not become overloaded with topics.
“Though you see a fairly detailed outline of a retreat, I’m a firm believer in exploring as we go along what most will meet your needs to achieve your desired outcomes,” Bash said.
“I think this retreat is a great idea, partly as a visioning process for our community, but also — as (Council Member) Jerry (Knafla) pointed out — a way to work together toward these goals,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg. “I would like to see part of that be some protocol included in that, what’s appropriate behavior and such. Also to discover each other’s strengths and weaknesses so that when somebody says something that we may not agree with, we know that person better. We know their strengths and their weaknesses so that we can understand better where they’re coming from so we can talk things through with more understanding”
