The Little Falls City Council was presented with a draft of potential changes to city ordinances involving pets, Tuesday.
There is some ambiguity in the wording of the current ordinance regarding how many dogs are allowed within a household without the owner holding a kennel license. This was initially brought to the Council’s attention at its May 3 work session after the city received a complaint regarding the number of dogs living at a household within city limits.
“When reading the ordinance that we have in place, the interpretation could have been made that it was based on a two dogs per person ruling in a household; that multiple people in a household could increase the number of animals,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
The proposed amendment, which was drafted by City Attorney Alissa Harrington and Zoning Administrator Darrin Welle, would change the ordinance to read that only two dogs are allowed “per dwelling.” This falls more in line with the initial intent of the ordinance.
Radermacher said the draft was being presented so the Council had a chance to look it over and give input before it is brought forward for approval.
“The reason it’s on here is because of the ambiguity in wording between ‘per person’ or ‘per dwelling,’” said Council Member Leif Hanson, who also sits on the Planning Commission. “It appeared clear that the intent is ‘per household.’ A 10-person family could have 20 (dogs). That’s clearly not the intent. I would encourage you, if you could, read through it, send thoughts to Darrin Welle — don’t send them to me so we don’t accidentally have a quorum. If you catch something, get word to somebody before it’s introduced before us.”
The ordinance, in its current draft, was also amended to include that cats — not just dogs — living in Little Falls must be licensed with the city. The licenses, like those for dogs, are good for the life of the animal, and can be obtained from the city with proof of a rabies vaccination.
Cats would also have to wear a collar and tag referencing their license when outside of the home, if the amendments to the ordinance are adopted.
Board Chair Brad Hircock asked for clarification as to why cats were included in the licensing ordinance. Harrington said she was advised, during the May 3 planning session, to present an option that included licenses for cats. She said the two could “be very easily taken apart,” meaning the Council could adopt one amendment and not the other.
Hanson added that there was not a consensus among the Planning Commission regarding cat licenses.
“I just was asking about the cat part because, the part that I read in there about the rabies vaccine, that’s good,” Hircock said. “I just don’t want to give the city staff a lot of extra stuff to do that’s not going to have any big purpose.”
Hircock and Council Member Frank Gosiak asked if there is a limit on how many cats are allowed per household in the current city ordinance.
“As to the number of them, I want to be clear, currently the limit on how many animals are in a dwelling is just for dogs,” Harrington said. “If you would like to add one about some limit on the number of cats, which, certainly other cities do, that can be easily added, as well.”
“So now there’s really no limit on cats?” asked Council Member Wayne Liljegren. “You can have as many cats as you want?”
Harrington said that was correct, unless the animals are causing a health concern or public nuisance.
The Council will review the proposed amendments to the ordinance and will vote on whether or not they will be adopted at a future meeting.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Was informed by City Administrator Jon Radermacher that he received word from U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber’s office that he had included an $825,000 appropriation to the city of Little Falls for a new child care facility in a recent federal rural development bill. He cautioned, however, that the bill is still a long way from being signed into law, but Radermacher was encouraged that the city’s request was included;
• Was informed that Little Falls was approved for $17,500 in grant funding to conduct a Mid-Century Reconnaissance Architectural Site Survey;
• Approved a gambling permit for Morrison County Ducks Unlimited to hold a raffle at the Little Falls Golf Course, Aug. 20;
• Received a petition signed by 11 residents to extend city water and sewer services around Circle Drive; and
• Entered a closed session to “determine asking price, to develop, to consider offers or counter offers for real property described as Parcel No. 48.0895.000 and the railroad right-of-way from Third Avenue Northeast to 183rd Street.” No action was taken at the conclusion of the closed session.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Little Falls City Hall.
