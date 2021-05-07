The Little Falls City Council discussed its options regarding its next recycling contract Monday, during a work session preceding its regular meeting.
On March 1, the Council approved a request from City Administrator Jon Radermacher to put out requests for proposals (RFP) for one- and two-family residential recycling haulers when the city’s current contract ends on Dec. 31. Monday, the Council was able to discuss the four responses — two from national haulers and two from local haulers — the city received ahead of a vote at the May 17 meeting.
The two national haulers, Waste Management and Republic Services, sent proposals that include pricing for five years. Their service would also include a single-stream collection method. This means all recyclable materials would be deposited into a single container — which would be similar to the current trash containers and provided by the company — for pickup.
The two local haulers, Bob LeMieur Rolloffs and City Sanitary, were different. One provided a proposal for mixed sort collection — the current system — only with two years of guaranteed pricing. The other provided pricing for both single-stream and mixed sort collection, but for one year only.
Containers would have to be purchased by the city with both local options.
Radermacher brought this to the Council to get feedback because whether or not the hauler was local was not factored into scoring and reasoning for acceptance listed in the RFPs. He offered the Council a chance to give input as to whether or not it and other unlisted factors should be considered as staff reviews the proposals ahead of making a formal recommendation at the Council’s next meeting.
“I’m a firm believer of supporting local businesses,” said Council Member Jerry Knafla. “However, with Bob LeMieur, we had only two years of agreed-to price at $4.25 (per customer). In three years, what are those? Are we going to jump from $4.25 to $7.50? Or $10, or whatever? With Republic, the single-stream, they had five years and they had guaranteed prices.”
He said he liked having the prices set for the next five years. That way, customers would not have to worry about any surprises after the two years of guaranteed prices were up. He said he was in favor of going with Republic, though that would be different if Bob LeMieur Rolloff had provided a five-year plan at comparable rates.
Since it is not a bidding process, the haulers cannot change their proposal once they’ve been entered.
“I’m thinking kind of on a line with Mr. Knafla, that I believe (we should) do everything we can for a local business, but also, we need to think of the residents and the costs,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “I know people have been screaming for a single-stream for some time, and I think we have to do what’s best for the residents.”
Council President Brad Hircock asked Radermacher if he had any comparison as to how switching from mixed sort to single-stream impacted the amount people tend to recycle. Though Radermacher said he didn’t have that information regarding these specific RFPs, he has read about other cities in which recycling has noticeably increased after switching.
The downside, he said, is that if residents aren’t cognizant of what they put in the single-stream containers, there is a higher chance for contamination. It would be up to the hauler, however, to communicate with customers if it is receiving a lot of bad loads.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg did not say which proposal she favored, but said she worried about how adding a second large container with single-stream collection would affect curb appeal within the city.
“You drive down the streets of town and we’ve got garbage carts in front of everybody’s house,” she said. “It’s all down Lindbergh Drive, for sure on Third Street. I wish we could find a way to not have people’s trash and recycling sitting in the front yard. That’s why we have backyards. And, if you’re in a cul-de-sac or that kind of a neighborhood, then your garage is in the front and also your front door, so you can pull it right into the garage. That’s my big concern with all of this, is that we’re going to wreck our curb appeal more than we already have.”
She added that there is a set time by which trash carts have to be taken back from the curb, though many residents just pull them to the front door rather than putting them behind their home.
Zylka said he was aware of many communities that had one cart for recycling and another for trash, but agreed with Lundberg that it doesn’t look nice when they’re left in the front yard.
“I will take into consideration, obviously, what staff says,” Zylka said. “They’re the ones that are dealing with the customers. They’re the ones that are dealing with the haulers.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Discussed a possible purchase and subsidy agreement for a lot in the Chief Hole-in-the-Day Industrial Park between Centerpoint Energy and the city of Little Falls;
• Discussed changing the wording in the city’s dog ordinance to read that properties zoned as residential can have a maximum of two dogs per household without obtaining a kennel license. The current ordinance reads “two dogs per person”;
• Proclaimed the week of May 16 - 22 as Public Works Professionals Week in Little Falls. In doing so, they thanked Greg Kimman, Doug Steward, Brad Rutz, Oliver Bridges, Joe Sobania, Peter Balaski, Pete Boser, Brian Segler, Joe Masog, Jeremy Pekula, Tim Lashinski, Keith Schumann, John Witucki, Marcus Freuchte, Guy Efraimson, Matt Streit, Brian Zapzalka, Stephen Hartzell, Dan Kuchinski, Dwayne Heinen, Mitch LeBlanc, and Ron Zablocki for their service to the community;
• Approved a bid of $2.722 million from RL Excavating of St. Cloud for the city’s 2021 public improvement projects;
• Denied the lone bid the city received for 2021 sidewalk improvement and instructed Kimman to re-bid the project;
• Approved a bid of $14,109.10 from Sir Lines-A-Lot of Edina for 2021 pavement marking;
• Approved a resolution supporting a second passenger train frequency and legislative funding for the project with a 6-1 vote. Council Member Leif Hanson was opposed and Raquel Lundberg abstained;
• Denied a petition to vacate an easement on Helen Drive;
• Received a retirement letter from Little Falls Police Department Administrative Assistant Ronda Monnier; and
• Approved a request to post Monnier’s job vacancy. The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
