Little Falls will soon be adding a 49-unit apartment complex.
Eight people spoke in favor of the project during a public hearing Monday, on a proposed tax increment financing (TIF) district for the apartment building. A resolution to approve the development agreement — which included the TIF district — passed, 8-0. The building will consist of one- and two-bedroom units and will be located on an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes.
Further discussion and a new investor yielded changes to what the Community Asset Development Group (CADG) was initially proposing for the district. Those changes made the issue more agreeable for the council members who had opposed the plan when it was first brought forward in February and March.
Initially, CADG was asking for a 25-year, estimated $1.1 million TIF district. Its initial investor was also requesting an up-front TIF, which would have required the city to loan the amount of eligible expenses to the investor at the outset of the project and be repaid through TIF funds over the length of the agreement. The new investor agreed to a 15-year, estimated $554,000 pay-as-you-go TIF. That means each year for the life of the TIF, the city will recoup taxes paid on the property and return eligible costs to the investors.
“They have to build it, they have to perform under the contract, they have to pay their taxes, and then what’s collected in increment is what is paid back to them at 90% of what is collected by the city,” said Jason Murray, a bonding agent with David Drown Associates. “So, the city is able to retain 10% administrative (costs), which is very similar to other TIF districts that you’ve created. The pay-as-you-go model assumes the minimal amount of risk for the Council and the city.”
The initial investors were also asking to buy the 3.5 acres of city-owned property for $1. The new team included a purchase price of $10,000 in their agreement.
The TIF is set up so that it lasts either until the full amount is paid off or the 15-year obligation is fulfilled, whichever comes first. As such, if the investor has recouped the entire amount of eligible costs within 10 years, the TIF will end. If market values are lower than anticipated and the full amount is not paid back within 15 years, it will still end after that length of time.
The Council, based on the initial proposal, originally voted against holding a public hearing on the district with a 4-4 vote, March 1. Two weeks later, after speaking with constituents, Council Member Frank Gosiak — who had initially voted against the hearing — brought the matter back up for discussion. This time, it passed by a 7-1 margin, with Leif Hanson casting the lone dissenting vote.
“I just want to say, it looks like there’s a lot of work that’s gone into this since the last time we talked,” Hanson said. “It comes as no surprise that I was probably the most adamantly opposed to this project when it was initially presented. I feel, in looking over the items for consideration here, we’re now at a place where I can find this palatable. It’s not my best-case scenario, but it’s something that I can certainly live with. I acknowledge the housing deficiency in this community, I just think the way it was originally proposed put too much on the back of the city taxpayer. But this is something I can agree to.”
Gosiak and Council Member James Storlie, both of whom were also originally against the proposal in March, agreed that the changes were enough to sway their opinion to one of supporting the project.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Teri Hoggarth from the Community Development of Morrison County Board of Directors and Community Development Executive Director Carol Anderson spoke in favor of the proposal. Speaking on behalf of the Board and Community Development staff, respectively, both said it would help alleviate a major need in the city.
“We strongly believe in this housing project,” Anderson said. “We’ve got businesses all over the city, and they’re trying to attract workers and they need places to stay.”
Roxanne Matsen, manager at Larson Abstract, said she regularly gets calls from people who know the company deals in real estate asking if they can provide assistance in finding a place to rent. As the city continues to work at bringing in jobs, she said it is vital incoming employees have a place to live.
Sarah Barrett, vice president of operations and quality at Barrett Petfood, echoed that sentiment. She said, as the company prepares to build North Freeze Dry, which will employ about 57 people at a new 87,000-square-foot facility, the need for housing is evident. She added a new, nice place to rent would aid in recruiting employees in the future.
“We’re very much in favor of more housing in Little Falls,” Barrett said. “We’re excited to grow with this community.”
Kristina VonBerge, executive director of the Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she is asked regularly where someone can find available housing in town. She also cited the benefits it would provide for soldiers working at Camp Ripley, some of whom she said were “living out of a duffel bag.”
Susy Prosapio, who facilitated last year’s OurTown 56345 community meetings, and Little Falls resident Kyle Wensmann also voiced their support. Prosapio said it was an issue many residents broached during the community forums.
“(I’m) just reflecting the voice of the community,” she said. “They need and want housing here.”
Randall Mayor Dan Noss also spoke in favor of the proposal. Though his city might not directly benefit from extra housing in Little Falls, he said it might open the door for more development in Randall and throughout the county.
“Anything you do in this town is beneficial to most of the towns in the county,” Noss said.
“We’ve knocked the TIF money to almost in half, cut the time factor almost in half, so I think I’m in a position to accept this now,” Storlie said. “I’d like to thank everybody for working on it, too.”
