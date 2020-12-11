The Little Falls City Council approved the 2021 city budget, the 2021 levy and the 2021 fee schedule during its meeting Monday.
The budget was approved at $13.370 million for 2021, up $696,740 from 2020.
Due to a better than expected outlook on the state’s fiscal forecast for the remainder of the 2020-2021 fiscal year — which ends in June — City Administrator Jon Radermacher was able to make some last minute changes to the budget.
He was able to restore the anticipated amount of Local Government Aid (LGA) the city will likely receive from the state, adding $278,000 into the budget that had previously been removed due to less promising numbers in earlier state forecasts. That enabled him to add $150,000 worth of expenditures back into the budget while still keeping the levy amount low.
The extra $150,000 in expenditures will allow for a purchase of a bucket truck rather than a backhoe for the maintenance department. The bucket truck costs $250,000 while the backhoe has a price tag of $180,000, but Public Works Director Greg Kimman said the current bucket truck was purchased in 2005 and has been causing problems. He recommended prioritizing the bucket truck, if the money was available.
It also allowed the amount budgeted for street maintenance to be restored to its usual level of $300,000 and to incorporate a $50,000 contribution toward a new splash pad.
“We are maintaining reductions in other capital improvement areas, as we usually do,” Radermacher said. “We still are not funding some other parks and rec requests and plans that we had started to finance.”
“We’d been hearing a lot from residents and from the Council that we need to do some things for our kids,” said Mayor Greg Zylka, referring to the splash pad allocation.
The levy amount was set at $3.953, a change in only $16,300 (0.41%) from the year prior. The final tax rate set by Morrison County was 64.4%, down from 67.1% in 2020. That means if the valuation of a Little Falls resident’s property went unchanged between 2020 and 2021, they would pay 2.7% less on the city portion of their property taxes. That doesn’t, however, account for taxes levied by other entities, such as the county and the public school district.
“When we’re looking at these final tax rates and property taxes; now, just because we lower the tax rate down from 69 to 64 — or almost 3% — that doesn’t mean that the tax rate or the money that the people of Little Falls pay in taxes is going to be less, because that’s going to be based on the valuation of their property,” said Council Member James Storlie. “If that property goes up over the percentage of what we’re at, that means they’re actually going to be paying more in taxes. I just wanted to explain to anybody that might be listening out there.”
“If people are seeing their property values stay the same, then they’re going to see that bigger decline,” Radermacher said. “This will offset some of that decline. The ones that are seeing a much larger increase (in property value), they’re going to end up paying more than the previous year.”
Council Member Frank Gosiak said he and many of the people in Little Falls with whom he had talked were seeing an increase in property taxes due to their valuation going up. Seeing the rate go down but taxes go up, he said, was “kind of deceiving, in a way.”
Zylka said he would disagree that it was deceiving.
“All we can do is our part,” he said. “I think Jon is being very forthright and honest about that. Mr. Storlie and yourself have brought notice to that. But, we don’t control the school levies; we don’t control what your home value goes up to; we control what we can.”
Both the budget and the levy amount were approved by a unanimous vote, as was the 2021 fee schedule. Most of the fees associated with licenses and permits from the city are remaining the same as 2020, with a few exceptions.
A couple of costs associated with the airport, such as hangar rental and land lease, went up slightly. Licensing for rental housing and permits to use road salt also will go up a small amount in 2021.
The Council commended Radermacher and his staff for their hard work on the 2021 budget.
“Thanks for all the hard work in this. It’s very detailed,” said Council Member Leif Hanson. “If you’re looking at your screen, we’re on page 50 of 149 on this report.”
“I like transparency,” Radermacher said. “I know this can be overwhelming and it might look like it’s not transparent, so that’s why I tried to focus on the smaller details.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Approved a resolution to waive one month of liquor license fees for businesses with on-sale liquor licenses;
• Heard an update on the wastewater treatment plant project and the equipment replacement schedule from Public Works;
• Approved a request from Public Works to allow Short Elliott Hendrickson of St. Paul to complete a review and inspection for Verizon telecommunications equipment on the west water tower for a cost not to exceed $8,450;
• Were presented with the resignation of Human Resources Director MaKayla Payne and gave Radermacher permission to post the position as available;
• Approved a levy amount of $90,000 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority;
• Approved a resolution re-establishing wards and polling places for 2021;
• Approved a resolution establishing who can make electronic wire transfers of city funds and for what purposes they are allowed;
• Approved a petition to extend water and sewer services to 1702 Crestview Drive;
• Approved a quotation of $8,500 for Bolton & Menk of Baxter to complete a project memorandum for the city’s Safe Routes to School Grant;
• Approved and authorized the execution of a consultant services contract with Rynell Schock for year two of the GiANT Leadership Program; and
• Improved an internal review of the Little Falls Golf Course by Soldo Consulting Group.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, and can be accessed live via the city’s YouTube page.
