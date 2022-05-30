Little Falls brothers remembered for their heroism and ultimate sacrifice

In 1945, a shop keeper in downtown Little Falls erected a display in the store’s front window. The display was set up to honor Delima (Bastien) LeBlanc, a local double Gold Star mother, whose sons, Robert C. LeBlanc and John L. LeBlanc were killed in action during World War II.
The grief and the memories of the two young men have lingered in the family ever since. Not only because of their deaths, but also because of their displays of heroism and love for their country, said Richard “Dick” Raveling of Rice, nephew of the LeBlanc brothers.
Robert C. was born to Delima and Robert M. LeBlanc in Little Falls, May 29, 1921. He graduated from the Little Falls High School, June 2, 1939, from where he went on to study at Worthington Junior College in Worthington. After two years, he graduated with an associate of arts degree, May 30, 1941.
Wanting to join aviation, Robert C. enlisted in the Navy on June 24, 1941. He passed through ground school, elimination training and basic flight before he received advanced training as a dive bomber pilot at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. He earned his wings on July 3, 1942 and a commission as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. Shortly after he was sent to California where he joined the rear echelon of the Marine Scout Bombing Squadron 141 (VMSB-141) and completed tactical training.
Doug Thompson, curator with the Minnesota Military Museum, said that as the Japanese began to construct an airfield on Guadalcanal, one of the Solomon Islands, with the hopes of cutting off supplies coming from the U.S. to Australia, U.S. troops recognized that having land-based planes operate from that field would lead to serious consequences for the United States in World War II. As a result, the American troops took steps to stop the Japanese.
Beginning Aug. 7, 1942, more than 6,000 men of the U.S. 1st Marine Division, launched a coordinated attack on Guadalcanal and Florida Island, which surprised the Japanese troops, Thompson said.
Robert C. arrived to the south pacific in early October 1942. While many others pilots were involved in combat over Guadalcanal, Robert C. stayed with the rear echelon on New Caledonia until Oct. 10, 1942, when he received orders to join the others at Guadalcanal.
“Robert was a part of this large air force and they’d go out and bomb Japanese transports to keep transports from landing,” Thompson said.
Robert C. was killed on Oct. 15, 1942, while they were attacking a convoy of Japanese troop ships.
“They wanted to sink those troop ships because every Japanese soldier that landed on the island was another Japanese soldier the Marines would have to fight,” Thompson said.
However, despite the fact that he had shot two torpedoes at one of the transport ships, the ship didn’t sink. After their plane was shot down with enemy fire and knowing what was at stake, Dick said Robert C. and his gunner, Corporal Elbert R. Priest, decided to deliberately crash the plane into the troop ship.
Dick said that since it was a decision they made on their own — something his dad, Harry Raveling, later on told him that others had heard a brief radio call from Robert C. that they were going to kamikaze — both Robert C. and Priest were listed as missing in action until they were officially declared killed in action, Feb. 19, 1945. Robert C. was also posthumously promoted to the rank of first lieutenant and was given a Purple Heart. His remains were never recovered, Thompson said.
Although his mother was informed about her son being missing and likely dead, she refused to believe it. She continued to write to him regularly, pleading with him to respond and wondering why he wasn’t, said Dick’s wife, Debbie.
Each of the letters were returned to Delima by the United States Marine Corps, stamped with the date it was returned to the sender and that the letter was undeliverable.
“It broke her heart,” Debbie said.
Delima and Robert M. had six children, Mary Louise, Lucy, Oliver, Ruth, Robert C. and John. Born Aug. 15, 1923, John was the youngest. While their father had not served in the military (he worked as a police officer in Little Falls), Dick said both Robert C. and John looked up to their grandpa, Ferdinand Bastien, who had served in World War I.
“John also looked up to his brother,” Dick said.
After John graduated from the Little Falls High School in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy the following year, where he served as a Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class.
Both Dick and Debbie continue to look through different items that were once neatly packed away in a chest. While it has been fun to learn more about what happened during that time by reading different letters that were saved, it’s also heartbreaking knowing the loss. Not only within their own immediate family, but to friends and others whose lives they touched.
It is through that material they have learned that Robert C. was engaged to a nurse in San Diego, with dreams and hopes for the future as so many are at the age of 21, Debbie said.
During the time John was enlisted in the U.S. Navy, Dick’s father, Harry Raveling, had been serving in the U.S. Army since June 15, 1942. As he was engaged at the time and later married to the LeBlanc’s daughter, Ruth, John was his brother-in-law.
Debbie said that one day Harry had received a letter from Ruth that John was stationed as a medic near his location. Later, they both shipped out to Omaha Beach in France where they were involved in the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944.
“Because of his position, Harry had a motorcycle, so he took it over to where his brother-in-law was stationed and met with him. It was the last time he ever saw John,” she said.
On the day, Feb. 19, 1945, that Robert C. was officially declared dead, John was waiting to go ashore at Iwo Jima with the 3rd Marine Division. Three weeks later he was killed by a sniper on March 9, 1945 while he was trying to save the life of another Marine who had been shot. He was later merited the Purple Heart for his sacrifice.
John was buried on Iwo Jima on March 27, 1945. As is customary, the American flag was draped over his casket during the memorial service. The flag was later given to the family, which Dick and Debbie recently donated to the Minnesota Military Museum. John was also returned to the United States and buried at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.
In early March 1945, Delima received a Western Union telegram from the Marine Corps that Robert C. had officially been declared dead. A week or so later on March 19, 1945, she received another telegram. This time from the Navy Department with the news that her son, John, was killed in action. The news that both Robert C. and John were dead devastated the family.
Growing up, Dick said his dad and mom rarely talked about Robert C. and John. The grief was that raw and remained so throughout their lives. Dick said that by the time he was older and was able to truly comprehend what was said, he overheard his mom talking with her sisters at family gatherings about Robert C. and John, as well as, how much they missed them.
Later, in the last few years of Harry’s life, Dick said his father began sharing more stories about his time in the military and about the brothers.
Faith was always a huge part of the LeBlancs’ lives. Debbie said that Delima, who was a very devout Catholic, often asked the brothers in her letters if they had the opportunity to go to Mass and to say their prayers. In John’s last letter to his mother before he died, dated Feb. 27, 1945, he wrote, “I want you to know, too, that I went to confession and communion onboard ship while on route here, so I am prepared in case anything should happen.”
On Aug. 27, 1991, Dick’s mother received a letter from John’s friend, Paul Linell of Oakdale. Linell said that he had been with John during WWII at Camp Lejuene and the 3rd Marine Division on Guam and Iwo Jima.
“I knew John only a short time, but we were good friends and had many good times together. John was Catholic and I am Lutheran. Our time together at Camp Lejuene was filled with good conversations about Christian living,” he said in the letter.
Linell provided some more insight into the last weeks of John’s life. In the letter he said that after Camp Lejuene, he and John were ordered, as replacements, to go to Guam as hospital corpsmen.
“John went as a ‘line corpsman,’ which meant he was attached directly to a Marine Infantry Company. I went to the 3rd Medical Battalion, which was the field hospital for the division,” he said.
Linell said that while he and John didn’t see each other during their time on Guam, they met while they were both on Iwo Jima — John with an infantry company and Linell with Company A of the 3rd Medical Battalion. His last memory of John was that on one of the last days, they had gone to the field hospital for a warm meal and to sleep overnight on one of the hospital beds between clean sheets. While the meal was perfect, Linell said they had both agreed being able to sleep in a bed was by far the best. The next morning they returned to their lines.
“I want you to know John was a good friend and he made a lasting impression on me, even though we only knew each other for a short time. It seemed as though anything John did, it was with all his strength and all his heart and all his mind. To me John was always kind, serious, gentle and thoughtful. I really liked John,” Linell said.
In the letter, Linell also explained why he hadn’t contacted the family earlier. Like so many other soldiers, he said, he had simply wanted to leave the war behind and not bring back old memories. However, after a friend from the 3rd Marine Division called him after 47 years and the two corresponded, Linell said it inspired him to find John’s family.
Dick said over the years he has often thought about how life would have been different had Robert C. and John survived the war. Since his own father was often busy with running his own business, he envisions that his uncles would have likely really taken him under their wings, so to speak. They would have had families of their own, which would have meant having more cousins who lived close-by. Their deaths changed everything, Dick said.
