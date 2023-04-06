Little Falls’ Beau Thoma’s senior year ended with him being the most accurate shooter in the county. His shots from the field were unmatched as he made nearly half, 49.8% to be precise. He made 211-of-424, including hitting 32-93 of his threes, 33.4%, and shot 94-for-142 on free throws, 66.2%.
He was able to be so accurate due to his dedication to the game. Thoma said he would spend extra time after practices to take some extra shots with a few other teammates.
“A couple of us will stay after and have shooting practice or play two-on-two and stuff like that,” he said.
“Those guys stay after all the time,” said Head Coach Nate Miller. “Whether they’re getting shots up or whether they’re playing two-on-two or one-on-one. Those are things that I like seeing as a coach. I usually have some explaining to do with my wife when I get home because those guys, I gotta kick them out of the gym.”
Even though it may get him in trouble with his wife, Miller says that he loves to see it and it shows how much love and passion for the game Beau and his team has.
In his junior year, Beau had a pretty solid season, averaging 12.7 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game. In his senior year, he took a massive leap. He averaged over 20 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game, nearly doubling his performance in every major statistical category, along with his impressive shooting percentage.
“There were always glimpses in what he was able to do last year as a junior,” Miller said. “One thing Beau and I talked about going into this year was bringing it in practice all the time.”
He said Beau was able to do that and more, stating he was always leading the team, whether it be in sprints, conditioning drills or anything else. Beau stepped into the leadership role and helped the team improve.
“When your better players are doing that in practice, it’s easier to follow,” Miller said. “It’s easy when you ask a player to score, but it’s not always easy to do the little things and bring it every day in practice with as many minutes as those guys are playing.”
Beau does the little things just as well as he does anything else. His stats speak for themselves and his leadership skills helped the team to 14 wins.
His ability to make plays defensively, Miller said, and create an offensive run for the team was a vital part of Thoma’s role. With him graduating, the Flyers will be without their strongest piece.
His last year as a Flyer, Thoma said his favorite parts with the organization were simply repping the Flyers logo.
“Just being with the team, staying after practices,” he said. “Those are like my best memories”
He also said he loved the atmosphere of playing at home and would miss his time as a Flyer.
Miller said that he knows he’ll never be able to replace Beau but he knows that his presence on the team over the last few years has definitely influenced the younger guys and will encourage them to strive to be their best.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.