The Little Falls boys wrestling team participated in the Section 8AAA individual wrestling tournament at Sartell, Friday, Feb. 25.
Austin Litke was the lone Flyer qualifying for the state tournament, in the 132 pound weight class.
Litke faced off against Elijah Germann from Brainerd in the first round, pinning his opponent in 1:02. He moved on to the semifinals to face Bemidji’s Alec Newby, and won on a 9-3 decision.
Litke then faced Buffalo’s Matthew Carlson to clinch a state tournament berth. Litke bested Carlson in a technical fall, in 3:15.
Noah Cameron (126), Beau Robinson (138), and Ryan Kloeckl (160) all placed third in their respective classes.
Cameron faced off against Tanner Hugg from St. Cloud Tech and won in a 12-7 decision. He moved on to face Sartell-Saint Stephen’s Spencer Johnson, but lost in a tie breaker, 12-8.
He won the consolation semifinals over Dalton Humeniuk of Moorhead, pinning him in 32 seconds.
Cameron lost the second place match to Johnson from SSS. He moved on to the third place match against Bemidji’s Hunter Helm, and won in a 7-5 decision to take third in his weight class.
Robinson won his first match against Bemidji’s Jarret Paige, on a major decision, but was pinned by SSS’s Dylan Enriquez in the semifinals. Robinson went on to pin his next opponent in 3:20 to move on to the third place match.
He wrestled Willmar’s Marco Sanchez. Robinson won in a major decision to take third place.
Kloeckl won over Ryan Joyce of SSS in the first round on a major decision but fell to Buffalo’s Owen Herbst in the next round.
In the consolation semifinals, Kloeckl bested St. Cloud Tech’s Sam Long in a 9-2 decision.
He faced Jonas Anez in the second place match, but lost in a major decision.
To take third, he wrestled Coy Olsen from Bemidji and won in a 4-3 decision.
Kobi Cameron (120), Joey Wilczek (145), and Hanke LeClair (170) all placed fourth in their respective classes.
Jack Schmidt (113), Ivan Petrich (182) and Eli VanRisseghem (285) placed fifth and Dominic Scepurek (152) placed sixth in the section tournament.
Litke travels to Xcel Energy Center, Thursday, March 3, to compete in state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.