While many cities across Minnesota canceled community events due to COVID-19, Little Falls held on as long as it could in hope it would still hold its annual Arts and Crafts Fair.
“This would have been our 48th annual event, which is held rain or shine,” said President Deb Boelz with the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
However, after conversing with other local leaders, current government restrictions that are in place and wanting to keep people safe, the Chamber recently announced its decision to cancel the fair. It’s the first time it has been canceled.
“We just took into consideration all the factors. Bringing in more than 100,000 people in to this community is in no one’s best interest and our vendors understand that. They have had fairs canceled since March,” Boelz said.
One of the reasons for canceling the fair at this time was to give the vendors a solid answer as if the fair would have been held, many would have needed time to prepare and create product to sell.
Although people understand the need for canceling the event, Boelz said it nevertheless will have a financial impact on local businesses, vendors and non-profit organizations that use the fair to raise funds. One of those organizations is the Little Falls Dandee Lions, who are well-known for their nachos and salsa.
“It’s our major fundraiser. We have been doing the nachos for more than 25 years and we’re kind of famous for them,” said President Sheryl Johnson.
The Dandee Lions use the funds they raise to give it back to the community in some form, usually through contributing to various Lions projects involving sight and hearing.
“We contribute to getting leader dogs and eye glasses to families that need them,” she said.
Because the majority of the organization’s members and volunteers fall into the age bracket that are at a higher risk of COVID complications, Johnson said they had already decided before the Chamber released its decision to not participate in the Arts and Crafts Fair this year. It would have been even harder to find enough volunteers, she said.
The cancelation of the Arts and Crafts Fair also affects the Shoppes of Little Falls where 50-60 different vendors offer their goods and creations for sale.
Susy Prosapio with the Shoppes of Little Falls said the Arts and Crafts Fair brings the kind of shoppers to Little Falls who are interested in buying different crafts. In many ways, the Shoppes of Little Falls, with its many options, is a perfect fit for them and essentially an extension of the Arts and Crafts Fair itself, she said.
“With this year being canceled, I think the Chamber made the right decision as tough as it is,” she said.
Instead of wallowing in this year’s cancellation, Boelz, Johnson and Prosapio remain hopeful for the Arts and Crafts Fair next year, which will be held, Sept. 11-12, 2021.
Boelz said how the cancellation affects the Chamber is that the booth rental fee, including the $15 license fee which is paid to the city, is used to help members offset the cost of membership dues.
“It makes being a Chamber member much more affordable to our community members,” Boelz said.
Vendors will have the option to choose to either be reimbursed for the booth fee they paid or to roll it over to next year.
“We are going to miss the fair as well as a lot of other people, but this was truly the right and only decision the Chamber can make,” Boelz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.