Little Falls artist creates jewelry with intention

Lila Marquart, owner of FernShadow Studio in Little Falls, has enjoyed working with jewelry for many years. It was during one of her college classes in the early 1980s the passion was sparked to life.
“I was double-majoring in fine art and commercial art, which included jewelry making and lost wax casting, so I made jewelry, worked with silver and made statues,” she said.
Marquart continued to make jewelry and other artwork after she graduated from college. Little did she know at the time that she would one day walk away from it.
Doing hot work in her studio in the late 1980s, Marquart said the studio accidentally caught on fire while she was welding.
“I was there, barefooted and welding on carpet. Back then, they didn’t teach you safety in college,” she said.
After the studio burned down, having no insurance coverage to rebuild, Marquart decided to change careers. She chose the field of environmental sciences, working with hazardous materials, sick buildings and teaching Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) safety. Part of the job was also to clean up after acid spills and methamphetamine laboratory explosions, she said.
Looking back, Marquart believes it was the fire at her studio that led her to ultimately choose a career in environmental sciences. That combined with the fact that safety wasn’t widely taught.
“I think that’s what drew me to teaching safety because safety is vital. Don’t use equipment you don’t know how to use safely,” she said.
After working in the environmental sciences for 25 years, Marquart retired about eight years ago. Her husband, Daniel, retired from his job, as well, and the two decided to move to Little Falls. It was also time for her to get back into jewelry making, she said.
Originally from the Bismarck area, Marquart said what drew her and Daniel to Little Falls was the small community feeling. It was something they both missed. It was how Bismarck had once been.
“Little Falls reminded us of what our hometown used to be. It was friendly, small, had everything we needed and none of the stuff we didn’t need, like a lot of traffic,” she said.
Before she opened Fern Shadow Studio at 16541 Haven Road in Little Falls, she sold jewelry, rocks, crystals and more at the Turquoise Turtle Wellness in Little Falls.
Marquart makes and sells a large variety of jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more. Some people also request charms and other jewelry items for their pets.
Each piece is different, but many contain some kind of stone. Working with stones of different kinds is her favorite, she said.
It isn’t unusual for each piece to have a meaning behind it.
“I create jewelry with intention. I’m inspired to design to fill a need or other times, a special stone or pendant speaks to me,” she said.
Sometimes it can be as simple as the customer being drawn to a specific stone. Some stones are considered to be grounding, such as black obsidian, fire agate, shungite and smokey quartz crystals.
Working with jewelry has not been without challenges. Marquart said the hardest thing for her to accept over the years is that she cannot please everyone, no matter how hard she tries.
“There are so many tastes and styles out there and it is OK. It’s all beautiful, but I have to be true to my art,” she said.
Besides working with jewelry, Marquart has started making art with feathers. She also sells Himalayan salt rocks and has a wide variety of loose rocks and crystals for sale.
In addition to her jewelry studio, Marquart provides classes on a variety of topics, including reiki, integrated energy therapy, vibrational therapy, crystals and more. She is a reiki and integrated energy therapy coach.
For more information, visit http://FernShadowStudio.com. The studio is currently open by appointment only. Marquart can be reached at fernshadowstudio@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.