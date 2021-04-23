A productive meeting with U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, prompted Little Falls officials to apply for federal funding to address some of the city’s top needs.
Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka and City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Little Falls City Council, Monday, that the city intended to apply for funding that would help pay for its desired bridge project and to address the child care shortage. The Council later approved a request from Radermacher to submit the applications with a unanimous, 6-0 vote. Council Members Raquel Lundberg and Brad Hircock were absent.
“Congressman Stauber set up a meeting — so we had Greg Zylka, (Public Works Director) Greg Kimman and myself — discussing some priority areas that there are some possibilities that we could apply for federal appropriations,” Radermacher said.
The application for the Memorial Bridge project is for $2 million. It is the same amount the city applied for at the state level through the 2021 bonding bill. The $2 million would fund preliminary design work, environmental review — which would be needed to receive federal funding for the project — design alternatives and community input sessions.
If the project were to happen, the Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River, that connects the east and west sides of Little Falls, would be reconstructed to extend over the railroad tracks on the west side of the river.
The city will also make a request for $1.5 million to construct a new child care facility.
“It is something that we are in dire need of,” Radermacher said, referring to expanding child care. “At the last market analysis that I had completed, we were at a deficit of 550 (child care spaces) in our ZIP code and then about 225 specifically in the city of Little Falls. Those are dramatically going to increase as the demand on the workforce in our community rises.”
The request for child care would allow the city to construct and own a facility within the community. It would then form a partnership with either a single operator or multiple operators who could divide the facility into pods. The city would then lease out the space to those operators, initially at no cost.
The operators would start paying rent to the city once they had established a business and were able to make it financially viable. This, Radermacher said, would off-set the shortfall an operator would experience if it was to build a facility on its own and charge rates that are affordable in the Little Falls market.
“We recognize that the cost of funding a child care facility for an operator just does not align with the market rates that they can receive and what they need to operate,” he said.
The request is similar to one the city made to the U.S. Department of Defense in conjunction with Camp Ripley in June 2020. That grant — which the city and Camp Ripley ultimately did not receive — would have required 51% of the occupancy to be reserved for children of service members. With the current request from the federal government, all spots will be open to anyone.
One caveat with the funding is that it must be spent within 12 months. Radermacher said he didn’t think that would be an issue based on the two requests. However, it would not have allowed the city to fulfill its obligation if it had asked for the maximum funding amount of $15 million - $20 million to pay for a larger portion of the bridge project.
“With the two low dollar amounts that we will be working with, I think we’ll be in a good position if we succeed in receiving these grants,” he said.
Zylka noted that, during the meeting, he felt Stauber was receptive to the city’s needs. He added that the projects proposed by the city fall in line with priorities for funding being set by the federal government.
“I was pleased with how receptive Congressman Stauber and his staff were,” he said. “I was really impressed with how his staff was there taking notes and really seemed interested in our needs. I think we made some in-roads there.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Received an update on construction at the Little Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant. Public Works Director Greg Kimman expects it will be done this summer;
• Presented a certificate of commendation to the staff of the Little Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant on behalf of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency;
• Approved a resolution to accept a donation of $700 from the Kiwanis Club of Little Falls for playground equipment at the Washington Playground;
• Proclaimed the week of April 18 - 24 as Administrative Professionals Week and April 21 as Administrative Professionals Day in Little Falls. In doing so, the Council thanked Lori Kasella, Wendy Zylka, Ronda Monnier, Lacey Burgardt, Kelly Leidenfrost, Melissa Woitalla, Annie Cribb and Sheila Stoerzinger;
• Held a public hearing for surface and/or utility improvements on a proposed extension of 14th Street Southeast. No members of the public spoke. Preliminary work on the project was approved, but it will not be completed unless the proposed apartment complex is approved after a May 17 public hearing. Total cost is of the project is estimated at $462,398, which would be split equally between the city and assessments;
• Approved a request to place a street light at the intersection of Riverwood Drive and DeRosier Drive;
• Denied a request for 10-minute parking at 106 E. Broadway. Kimman said he received three letters in opposition to the request and none in favor;
• Approved a resolution to accept $14,000 in coronavirus relief funding for the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport;
• Approved a resolution to hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, to request approximately $350,000 in Minnesota Investment Fund money to assist with the expansion of North Freeze Dry, LLC;
• Approved a request to serve as a fiscal host for the Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau’s request for a Five Wings Art Council Grant;
• Approved a resolution providing for competitive bids for $1.795 in general obligation bonds to pay for 2020 street improvements;
• Authorized a request from Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen to apply for grant funding to pay for thermal imaging cameras, hoses and water supplies; and
• Approved a settlement agreement of $82,500 to cover damage done to electrical components on the west water tower by contractors during maintenance in 2020.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Little Falls City Hall. The meetings can also be viewed live via the city’s YouTube channel.
