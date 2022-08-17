lundeen

Chad Lundeen and Paul Martin during a fundraiser held by the Vikings in 2018. 

Chad Lundeen and Paul Martin graduated from Little Falls High School in 1993 and 2000. They were both talented athletes, with Lundeen playing hockey and football and Martin playing football, basketball and golf.

Sports played a big role in their lives growing up, but they never expected to be working for an NFL franchise, let alone the same team they grew up watching and cheering for every Sunday.

