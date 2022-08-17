Chad Lundeen and Paul Martin graduated from Little Falls High School in 1993 and 2000. They were both talented athletes, with Lundeen playing hockey and football and Martin playing football, basketball and golf.
Sports played a big role in their lives growing up, but they never expected to be working for an NFL franchise, let alone the same team they grew up watching and cheering for every Sunday.
Both Lundeen and Martin work behind the scenes for the Minnesota Vikings. Lundeen is vice president of operations and facilities and Martin is the director of team operations.
“We do our jobs, and we do them in a manner that allows us to have the football operations run smoothly for the team and it allows the players, coaches and scouts to focus on football.” Lundeen said.
Lundeen explained the coaches are not concerned about how the field is lined or how the field looks. The players don’t check to see if the goal posts are set up or if clock is ready. They just walk out and everything is set up.
“If nobody knows exactly all the things you do or what you do, you are probably doing it well,” Lundeen said. “That’s the way we like it. We want them to just focus on football.”
“It’s one of those jobs that is pretty wide ranging,” Martin said. “Our role in this department is to support the coaches, players and personnel so that they can concentrate on learning, coaching and playing football.”
Martin said it can be something small, such as setting up catering breakfast for the coaches and players in the offseason or coordinating multi-million dollar charter agreements and hotel fares for away games in Philadelphia or Las Vegas.
Martin has been a part of the Vikings organizations for 18 seasons and Lundeen has been there for 25 seasons. Both Little Falls graduates got their start as interns.
Lundeen said during his final year at Mankato, he was still unsure as to what he wanted to do. He had a business marketing degree and was undecided as to his career path.
It wasn’t until his hockey coach suggested that he stay on and get his master’s in sports management that he got his start.
“I had been a part of a team ever since I was probably four years old,” Lundeen said. “This would have been the first time I would have been done with sports or an organized team. I wasn’t quite ready to graduate to that in life. That’s when I really figured out that this is what I want to do.”
So he met with the athletic director at Mankato and took the role of grad assistant for two years. Lundeen was told he also needed to do an internship and, at that point, he knew he wanted to explore a career in professional sports.
Martin graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris, with a sports management degree. During that time, he worked for the Vikings as an intern from April to December of 2005. He was eventually offered a full-time position for the Vikings in 2006.
On top of the trips to Buffalo and Miami, the Vikings take a trip across the pond, to the United Kingdom, to play the New Orleans Saints, Oct. 2.
Martin said if the game were played in New Orleans, it would have been no big deal, but since it’s an international game, they have been working on the logistics since May, when the team’s schedule was released.
Some of the things Martin and Lundeen do go unnoticed, and that’s how their job is supposed to be. They are in charge of not only hotel and air fare, but also the transportation of equipment and make sure everything is running smoothly so the players and coaches can perform.
While Martin oversees away games and takes care of the staff away from home, Lundeen is in charge of security for the Vikings facility and the grounds which the Minnesota Vikings call home.
Lundeen said the heart of what Martin does is organizing all the details of those road trips.
“We complement each other and help each other,” Lundeen said. “While he might be focused primarily on the road trip, my role is making sure that our home game venue is ready to go. We have preseason week two at home this year, so I’m making sure all aspects of our home game, from the condition of the field to the technology systems and all different moving parts on game day are ready to go.”
Both men have been present for some of the craziest moments in Vikings history. Martin was on the field, standing in the tunnel during the Minneapolis Miracle.
“You could not have had a better view in the whole stadium than what I had,” Martin said. “I was looking right down the field at Case (Keenum) and I watched the corner whiff on (Stefon) Diggs.”
When the Metrodome roof collapsed in 2010, Lundeen had to figure out where the Vikings would host their home games. They ended up having to play a “home” game in Detroit against the New York Giants.
“That was a crazy period of time because then we came home for our next home game,” Lundeen said. “We tried to play outdoors at TCF Bank Stadium where the Gophers play.”
They had to clear the field of snow, turn the water back on and set up concessions in just four or five days. But Lundeen was also involved in the design and setup of the Vikings’ new stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, and practice field TCO Performance Center.
“These are “once in a career” type of projects that we completed in 2016 and 2018,” Lundeen said. “We are enjoying the opportunity and humbled to be able to work in these two state-of-the-art buildings.”
Lundeen and Martin grew up in a small town and got the opportunity to work for one of the most historic teams in America’s most popular sport. Both of them knew they wanted to work in the sports field in some way, but neither of them saw themselves being a part of the team they cheered for in their childhood.
