In June of 2020, Little Falls’ Abby Turkowski was practicing her strokes with the girls golf team when she started to feel some pain in her hip. Athletes go through injuries’ it’s part of the lifestyle, but something about this particular injury felt different to Turkowski. She thought it would be best to get it checked out just in case it was something serious.
Golf may not get the recognition that other sports receive, sports like football, baseball and basketball. While golf may not test an athlete’s physical prowess, it tests their mental prowess, their dedication and, most importantly, it tests their patience and temper.
After making multiple hospital trips, one doctor diagnosed that she had a torn labrum in her right hip. Another said that she had hip dysplasia, a condition that prevents the hip joint from working properly and the joint wears out much faster than normal.
With Turkowski being just a freshman in high school at the time, one can only imagine how shocking that news must have been.
But she toughed it out and got the surgery to repair both injuries. She took some recovery time off for about four months. Around that time, life decided to throw another curveball. In the middle of her recovery for her right hip, Turkowski started having pain in her left hip.
“During the recovery time, I couldn’t play golf for four months,” Turkowski said. “And then I started having pain in my left hip. So in September, (2021) I scheduled the surgery in December to get the same thing done on my left.”
Two major hip surgeries kept Turkowski out of golf for nearly two years. She missed her freshman and sophomore seasons. She should not have been able to play her favorite sport. But through sheer determination and grit, she was able to not only come back and play and be competitive, she was one of the best golfers in the state.
“At the beginning, one doctor told me that there was a chance I wouldn’t play golf again,” Turkowski said. “But another doctor told me it’s gonna take some time and it would probably be a while, but you’ll definitely be able to play again. So that gave me more of a hope.”
And play again, she did. Not only did she play again, but she was one of the best golfers on the Flyers team.
“I really wanted to get back in it,” Turkowski said. “It felt really nice to be back home. I missed playing golf, especially competitively.”
She did so well this year, despite all the injuries, despite all the surgeries, that she qualified for the Class AA State Tournament. In the two-day Section 6AA Meet, she finished sixth overall with 88 strokes on both days, for a total count of 176 to qualify.
In the first day of the state tournament, Turkowski with a total of 97 strokes. Day two was cut short due to weather, but she finished with a 44.
Overall, she finished in 47th out of 87 athletes, with a total of 141 strokes. Impressive finish for the average golfer, but the average golfer doesn’t undergo two hip surgeries in two years. She surprised everyone, including herself.
“I didn’t think I would have played how I had played this year,” Turkowski said. “I thought I would play decent.”
Golf had prepared Turkowski for this curveball life decided to throw at her. Any lesser athlete would have given up and quit, but she didn’t. She passed those tests in life that athletes get every so often, those hurdles that get thrown in their way and she cleared them as if they were a crack in the sidewalk.
Being a golfer allowed Turkowski the calm and patient nature needed to accomplish such a comeback.
Turkowski has one year left before she graduates from Little Falls High School. If she made it to state after two years of hip injuries keeping her off the golf course, imagine what she can do with no rust and a full year of competition under her belt.
