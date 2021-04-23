Corey Christopher Isaacson, 44, Litchfield, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 19, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a suspicious vehicle in Two Rivers Township. That complainant stated they had “observed a vehicle driving around the area for several hours.” The deputy responded to the area and eventually located the vehicle near the intersection of 450th Street and 140th Avenue. A male subject was standing outside of the vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road.

The deputy conducted a pat-down search of the subject — later identified as Isaacson — for safety purposes because he “kept putting his hands in his pockets and was acting erratic.” The report said the subject had a baggie in his pocket containing a crystal-like substance, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

If convicted, Isaacson faces a possible five-year prison sentence and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

Load comments