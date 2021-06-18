Jacob Aaron Eberly, 35, Lino Lakes, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 15 months in prison for a conviction of receiving stolen property.

On June 6, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person that walked into another person’s residence located on Haven Road. The complainant said the subject walked into his house without permission and went through his car, taking a roll of chewing tobacco.

A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later. It was found to be stolen out of St. Paul. Eberly gave multiple conflicting stories about how he came into possession of the vehicle.

