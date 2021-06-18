Jacob Aaron Eberly, 35, Lino Lakes, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 15 months in prison for a conviction of receiving stolen property.
On June 6, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person that walked into another person’s residence located on Haven Road. The complainant said the subject walked into his house without permission and went through his car, taking a roll of chewing tobacco.
A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later. It was found to be stolen out of St. Paul. Eberly gave multiple conflicting stories about how he came into possession of the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.