Line dancing gets bodies and minds moving

In May 2011, five friends who shared a love for dancing, decided to start a line dancing group in Central Minnesota.
“We just started with a very small group and it grew very quickly,” said Dianne Meyer of Grey Eagle.
Over the years, the group has added 10 to 15 new dancers each year. While people have kind of come and gone, Meyer said, they now have two groups with up to 50 active dancers in each session. One group is dedicated for beginners with the other group reserved for advanced line dancers.
“Those in the advanced session know probably close to 40 different line dances and the beginner class now knows about 15 different dances,” Meyer said.
The groups meet every other Wednesday at the Community Center in St. Rosa for practice with the beginners’ session starting at 4:30 p.m. and the advanced session at 6 p.m.
“During the spring, summer and fall months when the weather permits, we advanced group dances outside on alternating Mondays at the Bandshell in Sauk Centre,” Meyer said.
While the groups don’t dance for profit, Meyer said $3 is collected from each dancer at the sessions to cover the cost of renting the space at the Community Center.
Because of its popularity, Meyer said a new 30-to-45-minute basic beginner line dance session will be launched, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 4:30 p.m. at the Community Center in St. Rosa.
“If anyone is interested in joining us, this would be a great time to start. There is no need to have previous dance experience to participate,” she said.
Those who want to enroll in the beginner session, can email Meyer at dianne@outdoornews.com.
Advanced dancers and leaders Meyer, Marilynn Blommel of Grey Eagle and Marilyn Yeschick of Sauk Centre all share a passion for line dancing and have done so for many years.
Meyer said back when she was working full time in the Twin Cities, a part-time hobby of hers was to teach jazz, tap dance and ballet to young children at the Dance Shop.
“I was an assistant teacher there on Wednesday nights for the full season, so from fall ‘til spring, we taught little kids, from 3-and 4-year-olds up to the teens, how to dance,” she said.
Once Meyer learned there was an adult class, she said she joined it. Before long, she and the others competed and presented a variety of performances.
Both Meyer and Blommel started line dancing at Gatlin’s at Mall of America in Bloomington in 1992 when the mall first opened.”
Blommel said the reason she started to line dance was because she loved to dance, wanted to get more exercise and the fact that she didn’t need a partner in order to dance.
“At first, some of the steps were complicated. However, with practice, like most things, it became easier,” she said.
Meyer said that by having sessions for both beginners and advanced dancers it gives the dancers an opportunity to grow in their dancing skills.
There are several benefits to line dancing, said Meyer, Blommel and Yeschick. Besides the camaraderie and new friendships that are formed, it is a great way to help keep one’s brain active, Meyer said.
“That’s really beneficial as we age; to learn the eye-hand coordination that it does to take to learn how to do these dances,” Meyer said.
Another benefit is the physical aspect of dancing, Meyer said. As each session is usually an hour of steady activity, their heart rates increase to about 120 to 130 beats per minute.
“The exercise and the mental growth that we achieve is amazing,” Meyer said.
The age of the dancers in the groups varies from 45 to 85. Of course, Meyer said, anyone is welcome to join regardless of age.
Meyer said the dancers come from all walks of life. While the majority of dancers are women, several men have joined the groups. There are also several couples who are actively involved.
Blommel encourages people to join. The dancers wear casual clothes and comfortable shoes. During performances, they usually wear black attire and cowboy hats, she said.
Yeschick, too, encourages people to consider line dancing. It has been a big part of her life since the group was first started in 2011.
Like the others, she has enjoyed the friendships that have been formed, the benefits of remembering steps and keeping her body moving.
“You meet people you never would have. We have a common goal to dance and we are developing long-lasting friendships. We have a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere, which is good for our heart, body and mind,” she said.
Besides meeting biweekly for practice, the line dancing groups perform from time to time at care centers in Central Minnesota.
“It is very rewarding to see the smiles on the residents’ faces as they sing along and clap their hands to the music,” Blommel said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.