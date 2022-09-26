Line dancing gets bodies and minds moving

There are several benefits to line dancing. Besides not needing a partner in order to dance, it is an opportunity to get to know new people in the community, as well as enjoy the physical exercise and mental learning. Pictured are the advanced line dancing group, front row (from left): Joyce Hunstiger, Denise Rieland, Jackie Pohlkamp, Linda Wegleitner, Carol Herdering, Anna Dingmann and Nancy School. Second row: Karen Tieman, Peg Wegleitner, Marilynn Blommel, Dianne Meyer, Marilyn Yeschick, Patty Oldegard and Sue Monroe. Back row: Cindy Mensen, Larry Sass, Jan Sass, Matthew Sieben, Jerry Forster, Florence Forster and Duane Dingmann. Not pictured, but active dancers are Alice Rothfork, Heather Johnson, Jami Cole and Marge Proell.

    In May 2011, five friends who shared a love for dancing, decided to start a line dancing group in Central Minnesota.

    “We just started with a very small group and it grew very quickly,” said Dianne Meyer of Grey Eagle.

Tags

Load comments