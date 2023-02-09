The Little Falls Lindy’s competed in the Section 4AA meet in Sauk Rapids, Saturday, Feb. 4. The Kick team finished in 11th place among 15 teams and the Jazz team placed 13th.
The Kick finished with a final score of 440 out of 800 with its best performance coming from the choreography. They earned 96 points out of a potential 160, being given 49 points for creativity and 47 points for visual effectiveness.
Their worst score came from the execution category, but still earned a respectable 82 out of 160. They were given 41 points each for the placement and control and the degree of accuracy.
In the kicks category, the girls earned an 83, being awarded 44 points for height and 39 points for the technique.
The team earned 132 points out of a potential 240 in the difficulty category. In the difficulty of kicks and the difficulty of the routine choreography, they earned 45 points each. They also earned 42 points for the difficulty of the formations and transitions.
The Lindy’s rounded out their performance by scoring a 47 out of 80 in the routine effectiveness, totalling 440 points.
The Jazz team finished with a total of 432 points, with its best performance coming from the routine effectiveness, scoring a 46 out of 80.
They struggled in the skills category, scoring their lowest with a 79. They were given a 41 on the technique of leaps and jumps and a 38 on the technique of turns.
In the choreography, they earned 91 points, 46 for visual effectiveness and 45 for creativity.
The dancers scored well in the difficulty category, earning 132 out of 240. They came away with 45 points in the difficulty of skills section, 44 points in the difficulty of transitions and formations and 43 points in the difficulty of routine choreography.
In the execution, they earned 44 points for placement and control and 40 points for the degree of accuracy, totalling 84 points.
The Lindy’s wrap up the season with their fourth annual Lindy’s show, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m.
