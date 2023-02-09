The Little Falls Lindy’s competed in the Section 4AA meet in Sauk Rapids, Saturday, Feb. 4. The Kick team finished in 11th place among 15 teams and the Jazz team placed 13th.

The Kick finished with a final score of 440 out of 800 with its best performance coming from the choreography. They earned 96 points out of a potential 160, being given 49 points for creativity and 47 points for visual effectiveness.

