Christian Lee Lindstrom, 28, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree burglary and another felony count of third degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 26, an officer with the Pierz Police Department received a report of a burglary at a business in Pierz.
The officer spoke with the owner of the business, who allegedly reported he had left the business at approximately 5 p.m. the previous evening, and when he returned the following day, he noticed that he had been burglarized. The suspects gained entry through a window, which was allegedly broken by the suspects.
The security system in the building allegedly showed two suspects entering the business. The first did not have a face covering on and “so his face can be seen throughout the video,” according to the criminal complaint.
The first suspect is allegedly seen breaking a glass showcase and using a tool that appeared to be “some type of baton” and then removing sports cards and other miscellaneous memorabilia. The suspect allegedly removed several knives from a glass showcase.
The officer did not know the identity of the suspect, so he posted the surveillance video on the Pierz Police Department’s Facebook page. Over the next two days, the officer allegedly received “between 25 and 30” telephone calls who were familiar with Lindstrom. The calls all allegedly identified the person in the video as Lindstrom, who was later located in St. Cloud and placed under arrest.
Lindstrom is facing a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and fines of up to $30,000, if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.