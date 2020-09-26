Linden Hill hosts first annual ‘Wine and Chocolate Walk’

With a touch from six different countries, the Friends of Linden Hill is preparing to host its first annual “Wine and Chocolate Walk” at the historic estate, Linden Hill, Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Since there will be alcohol present, the event is limited to those age 21 and older. What makes this event even more special is the fact that the entire 9 1/2-acre grounds of Linden Hill will be used, which gives guests an opportunity to see parts of the estate they may not have seen before, Executive Director Julia Mueller said.
Six different stations will be set up with wine and chocolate from Argentina, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and Norway. As guests sample the goods, they may learn new, interesting things about the specific wine or chocolate at each station.
“We are really going to be spread out so each country tasting station will be spread out from the upper grounds to the lower grounds. We’re also having it outdoors to make sure we can help facilitate a safe and healthy environment,” Mueller said.
Although masks are not required since it is outdoors, Mueller encourages people to bring one in case they need one.
To help with social distancing and to give other people a chance to collect wine and chocolate samples, Mueller asks that people step away from the tasting station shortly after receiving the goods.
“That avoids clumping at the table as was usually the case pre-COVID,” she said.
Since different measures were taken across Minnesota to slow the spread of COVID, the Friends of Linden Hill, along with many other non-profit organizations, have had to cancel their fundraiser. For Linden Hill, this is their year of survival, Mueller said.
Normally every weekend is booked for guests to stay at the Musser Mansion along with other events. Mueller said it before COVID, it looked like it would be the busiest Linden Hill had been this year. However, very few kept their reservations and their main fundraiser, “An Evening in Black and White” was canceled. In addition, the organization has also canceled the popular “Christmas at the Mansions” event.
Mueller said Christmas at the Mansions was canceled for several reasons, including the number of volunteers needed and the limited number of visitors they could allow in the mansions. In addition, heating the 9,500 square foot Weyerhaeuser house and the 12,000 square-foot Musser mansion wouldn’t be cost effective.
Although the Wine and Chocolate Walk is a way to raise funds for the maintenance and preservation of Linden Hill, the idea wasn’t entirely due to COVID. With many events and reservations scheduled throughout the year, the Friends of Linden Hill never had one that was held in October.
“We usually have something throughout the year except for the fall season. This would be a way for people to enjoy what is traditionally a nice part of Minnesota’s weather,” Mueller said.
In the event of bad weather, the tasting stations will be set up in various buildings at the grounds, while remaining socially distanced with people moving in one direction.
To help prepare for the event and to limit the number of guests, only advanced tickets will be sold with no tickets sold at the door, Mueller said. Advanced tickets can be purchased in person at the office at Linden Hill or by calling (320) 616-5580. Advanced tickets are also available through their Facebook page @LindenHillMansions.
As parking is not available on the estate, Mueller encourages people to either arrange a ride to be dropped off and picked up or to park somewhere off the grounds.
“We are really looking forward to the event. It’s a neat way for people to enjoy Linden Hill and the whole grounds. Not many of our events spend time by the Mississippi River and that is one of the beautiful aspects of the estate,” she said.
Limited lodging is available at the Musser mansion with each household having access to its own bathroom. Call to make reservations.
