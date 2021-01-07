Darla Robertson of Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls, was recently named “Teacher of the Week” by Mix 94.9 radio station in St. Cloud. Robertson is a DCD-special education teacher. Joni Rone nominated her saying, “Darla is always kind to all her students making them feel important. She is patient, supportive and up for anything that comes her way. Being in a classroom with many ability levels she always meets the kids needs where they are at. She is also an amazing leader with her staff.”
