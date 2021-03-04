Flyer Fit Kids
Submitted photo

Flyer Fit Kids are selected for showing Flyer Pride in physical education class which represents respect, responsibility, a positive attitude, and safety. Students named “Flyer Fit Kids” for February at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls include front row: Bodie Johnson, left, and Sidney Gregrorie. Second row: Mason Whitlow, left, and Avery McDougall. Third row (from left): Sean Derry, William Sherwood, Khloe Samler and Natasha Stumpf. Back row: Vincent Selbitscka, Zaeden Aaerud, Bella White and Katelyn Barnes.

Load comments