AMPT Award Winners

Each month, the specialist teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls pick a classroom that has shown the most Flyer Pride throughout the month in Art, Music, Physical Education and Technology (AMPT). This classroom gets to display the AMPT trophy outside of their classroom for the whole month. The core tenets of Flyer Pride are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. This is an all-school competition between all 24 classrooms. The winners for January were students from Tony Bergman’s fourth-grade class including front row: Taylor Bartkowicz, left, and Ayla Hofer. Second row (from left): Denver Borwege, Nathan Tretter and Alyssa Welch. Third row: Tony Bergman, Katelyn Barnes, Arianna Schwendeman and Colton Erickson. Fourth row: Keedin Schmidgall, Michael Schmidt and Wyatt Strahl. Fifth row: Rowan Zack, Hunter Buchholz and Bjorn Bartos. Sixth row: Jasper Kulzer, Chloe Reedy and Eva Johnson. Back row: Amiah Wright, Sophia Samler and Evan Scherping.

