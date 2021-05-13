Flyer Fit Kids
Submitted photo

Flyer Fit Kids are selected for showing Flyer Pride in physical education class which represents respect, responsibility, a positive attitude and safety.

Students named “Flyer Fit Kids” for April at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls include front row (from left): Arick Felix, JJ McKinney-Kingery and Danika Strack. Second row: Axel Mattison, Zoey Rojas-Czeck and Kaylee Olson. Back row: Garrett Pauly, Jackson Steadman, Kendra Eick and Emalee Hughes.

