Flyer Fit Kids
Submitted photo

Flyer Fit Kids are selected for showing Flyer Pride in physical education class which represents respect, responsibility, a positive attitude and safety.

Students named “Flyer Fit Kids” for April at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls include front row: Nathan Fladung. Second row: Ingrid Back, left, and Johnathan Henry. Third row (from left): Amelia Meier, Nolan Scheffler and Sophia Doroff. Back row: Anton Surma, Claire Zellmer, Cecelia Turner and River Lickteig.

