May AMPT Award winners
Each month, the specialist teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls pick a classroom that has shown the most Flyer Pride throughout the month in Art, Music, Physical Education and Technology (AMPT).

This classroom gets to display the AMPT trophy outside of their classroom for the whole month. The core tenets of Flyer Pride are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

This is an all-school competition between all 24 classrooms.

The winners for May were students from Julie Roesch’s fourth-grade class front row (from left): Zander DeSchane, Aiden Martinson, Toby Rone, Jasmynlea Hughes, Lydia Tepley and Emalee Hughes. Second row: Lucas Rekowski, Cayden Neisen, Kyce Heier, Nash Sams, Grace Sinclair and Oliver Derry. Third row: Milo Back, Seth Ramsdell, Cally LeBlanc, Sidney Mehlhorn, Joslyn Waldvogel and Chelsey Wyman. Back row: Alayna Hanson, Roesch and Rory Mitchell.

