Each month, the specialist teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls pick a classroom that has shown the most Flyer Pride throughout the month in Art, Music, Physical Education and Technology (AMPT).
This classroom gets to display the AMPT trophy outside of their classroom for the whole month. The core tenets of Flyer Pride are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. This is an all-school competition between all 24 classrooms.
The winners for April were students from Sara Wester’s kindergarten class front row (from left): Wyatt Siedl, Arik Kleinschmidt, Nikki Lewis, Sophie Kern, Johnny Ramirez and Zane Shepard. Second row: Jazmine Ritchie, Layla LeBlanc, Delaney Strack, Cameron Smith, Ella Sanders and Gannon Wiczek. Third row: Kate Civilla, Elliott Determan, Alexa Golombecki, Katelynn Thompson, Samuel Zellmer and Ian Smieja. Back row: Sara Wester.
