Lindbergh Elementary fourth graders excel through personalized learning

After feeling like they weren’t always able to meet the educational needs of every student, four fourth grade teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls put their heads together in search of a solution.
“It was frustrating because that is what we want more than anything, to make sure that we are meeting them right where they are at. We thought there has to be a way,” said Melissa Berg, who teaches writing and social studies.
Preparing for every subject and every ability level, especially since all of their students were at different levels, was also time-consuming and frustrating for the teachers at times, said math teacher Julie Roesch.
Since the Little Falls School District supports personalized learning, the teachers met with Principal Rusty Gwost in the spring of 2018 to pitch an idea they had — rotations, which has been very successful.
Roesch said that instead of grouping the students into individual classrooms and one homeroom teacher teaching them several subjects, she and the others rotate the students. That has not only enabled the teachers to prepare and teach one subject, but has empowered the students to learn at their own pace and become more confident.
Since the four teachers each has a subject they are more passionate about than others, they all teach a subject they love. Their passion for that subject also spreads into the classroom, which makes the students even more excited about learning.
While Roesch teaches mathematics, Berg writing and social studies, Tony Bergman teaches science and Peggy Rekstad, reading.
“The nice thing with that is that they are getting an hour of science, social and writing every day, whereas in the past if we fell behind in a normal classroom, those would be the first things to go,” Roesch said.
As a result, the class would miss out on learning science that day as more mathematics and reading were prioritized.
“For some kids, science is their favorite thing and they need that,” Roesch said.
“It’s a well-rounded thing. Every single day they are getting science, social, writing and reading,” Bergman said.
At the end of the summer before the school year begins, the teachers meet with the third grade teachers to get a better sense of where their coming students may be at as far as learning.
Each student is then placed in one of the differently paced groups depending on what level they are at. Once school begins, the teachers get to know the children and if needed, move them to a group that may suit them better. If a student’s pace changes during the school year, he or she is placed in a group that fits the student’s ability.
The students’ schedules are individualized. When they set a student’s schedule, they make sure it works well with any other activities they may participate in.
The reading and math classes are set at a different pace than science and social studies.
“I have four different math groups, all at their own pace, so they are grouped so they can succeed,” Roesch said.
Since the teachers implemented the rotations program, they have seen significant positive results in the students.
“We have seen that it has eliminated behavior issues because we don’t have the kids that are bored and the kids that find it to be way too hard. We are meeting them where they are at,” Roesch said.
By rotating the students, their social support network has widened, as well. Instead of students in one class being closer to one teacher, they have developed a supportive relationship with all of the teachers in rotations.
The confidence of the students has increased since they are learning at their own pace and are grouped with students at a similar pace.
“When Rusty comes in, he goes, ‘You wouldn’t know the ability level at all because they are rock stars in their rotation.’ My lowest of lowest feel so good because they can answer the question. They don’t have to wait for one of the smarter kids to do anything because they are the smart kids where they are,” Roesch said.
Because of how well the students do in the program, the teachers have been able to dig deeper into the subjects.
“I think I have taught harder stuff last year than I ever have and they have all excelled,” Roesch said.
Since the students rotate to different groups, they have made many friendships with students they otherwise may have not really gotten to know if they had been confined to a homeroom.
The teachers get together every day during their preparation time and talk about their students. It’s a way to keep everyone on the same page and informed if a student is struggling in a certain area or is dealing with something else.
One thing both parents and students like is that the teachers don’t assign any homework to the students. Instead of stressing about something that didn’t get accomplished one day, it is met with a relaxed attitude and confidence that it can wait until the next day. As a result, the students are thriving.
“Another thing, too, with homework if they don’t get it in class and we send it home with them and they still don’t get it, they become more frustrated and then the parent has to teach what we are doing, which can be frustrating for the parent, too,” Rekstad said.
The students have also taken more ownership of their own learning and are more prone to ask questions.
“They shine,” Rekstad said.
