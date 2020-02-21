Lindbergh Elementary fourth graders excel through personalized learning

Personalized learning through rotations has empowered the fourth grade students at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls to learn at their own pace, causing them to excel. By being able to meet the students need right where they are at has also made teaching more fun. Pictured are fourth grade teachers (from left) Julie Roesch (mathematics), Melissa Berg (writing and social studies), Peggy Rekstad (reading) and Tony Bergman (science, technology, engineering and mathematics - STEM).