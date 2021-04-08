Fabulous Flyers, Grade K - 1

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades K-1 who were chosen for March include front row (from left): Darian Webeck, Ingrid Back, Parker Dumler, Beritt Freudenrich, Harper Hart and Sam Zellmer. Second row: Brantley Stiller, Thias Reedy, Riley Stumpf, Archer Pikar, Carson Jacka and Clarita Sentema. Back row: Mason Whitlow, Sean LaFlamme, Abrianna Kuklok, William Lambrecht, Josephine Kliber, Mattia Sinclair and Maddix Evans.

